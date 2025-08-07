RU RU ES ES FR FR
West Bromwich vs Blackburn prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

West Bromwich vs Blackburn prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

West Bromwich vs Blackburn prediction
West Bromwich
09 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, West Bromwich, The Hawthorns
Blackburn
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win West Bromwich
Odds: 1.86
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the opening fixtures of the English Championship’s first round will take place on Saturday at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, where the local West Brom side will host Blackburn Rovers. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

The Baggies enter the new season in high spirits after a thrilling finish to last year’s campaign and a confident pre-season. Their victory over Rayo Vallecano (3-2) capped off their preparations in style, while scoring five goals past Luton Town in the final round of last season only adds to the optimism.

Under Ryan Mason’s leadership, the team plays attacking, dominant football, focusing on ball control and sharp transitions into the final third. Home form remains one of West Brom’s biggest strengths — they consistently collect points at The Hawthorns and play with freedom.

The Rovers also wrapped up the previous Championship campaign strongly, stringing together an impressive run at the end. However, their friendly against NEC Nijmegen (1-3) exposed some defensive vulnerabilities. Still, their overall form commands respect: four wins in their last five matches, including victories against fellow Championship sides.

Valérien Ismaël’s team plays an intense, vertical brand of football featuring high pressing and quick transitions. This approach has made Blackburn effective on the road, as shown by their results in the latter part of last season — most notably, a 1-1 away draw against Sheffield United.

Probable lineups

  • West Bromwich: Griffiths, Heggebø, Heggem, Ahearn-Grant, Johnstone, Molumby, Mowatt, Styles, Fellows, Furlong, Phillips
  • Blackburn: Toth, De Neve, Montgomery, Ohashi, Taijon, McLaughlin, Ribeiro, Tronstad, Travis, Hyam, Hedges.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last meeting ended with a 2-0 away victory for Blackburn.
  • In the last five head-to-head clashes: two wins for Blackburn, one for West Brom, and two draws.
  • West Brom are unbeaten in their last four home matches.

Prediction

Season openers are usually cautious affairs, but in this case, backing the hosts looks justified. West Brom are better equipped, perform excellently at home, and play attacking football. Considering all factors, I recommend betting on a straight win for the Baggies at odds of 1.86.

Comments
