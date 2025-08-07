RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Predictions Norwich vs Millwall prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 9 August 2025

Norwich vs Millwall prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 9 August 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Norwich vs Millwall prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
Norwich
09 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Norwich, Carrow Road
Millwall
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Millwall wont lose
Odds: 1.77
One of the opening matches of the 2025/26 English Championship season will take place on Saturday at Carrow Road in Norwich, where the local Norwich City will host London’s Millwall. Here’s my take on the outcome of this clash, based on the teams’ current form and head-to-head results.

Match preview

The Canaries finished last season in 13th place, falling well short of the play-off spots and never getting close to the promotion race. The club changed managers, bringing in Liam Manning from Bristol City, but judging by their preseason friendlies, the rebuild is far from complete — just one win in five matches against serious opposition. Defensive frailties and inconsistent attacking play could prove decisive in their first official game.

Norwich traditionally perform well at home, but the end of last season left a bitter taste — four defeats and two draws in their last seven league games. Their friendly matches have also failed to inspire confidence: a goalless draw with ADO Den Haag and a 0-3 loss to Olympiacos highlighted a lack of cutting edge up front. With the pressure of the home crowd in the opening round, the Canaries could be vulnerable.

The Lions finished just two points off the play-off zone last season and are now ready to take another step forward. They wrapped up the 2024/25 campaign strongly — five wins in seven matches — and have carried that momentum into preseason, winning five of their six friendlies. Their attacking output has been particularly impressive: averaging three goals per game over the summer, including a convincing 6-2 win over Sutton United.

Millwall look organized and physically prepared for the season, showing maturity at the back and confident ball movement in attack. It’s clear the coaching staff have put in excellent work during the offseason, and even with a few injuries in the squad, the Lions head to Carrow Road aiming for at least a draw.

Probable line-ups

  • Norwich: Gunn — Duffy, McConville, Doyle, Stacey — McLean, Wright — Sainz, Nunez, Amankwah — Sargent
  • Millwall: Evans — Tanganga, Cooper, Krama, Sturge — Saville, De Norre — Hanneman, Aziz, Ivanovic — Coburn

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Millwall have won two of their last three matches against Norwich.
  • Norwich have failed to win five of their last six games (all competitions).
  • Millwall have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games.

Prediction

Millwall come into the season opener in much better form, with more stability both in attack and defence. Norwich are still adapting to their new manager’s approach and haven’t shown much confidence even in friendlies. Given the visitors’ strong preseason and the hosts’ inconsistency, the best bet looks to be "Millwall double chance" at odds of 1.77.

