Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Predictions Charlton Athletic vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 9, 2025

Charlton Athletic vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Charlton vs Watford prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Charlton
09 aug 2025, 07:30
- : -
England, London, The Valley, Charlton
Watford
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.78
One of the opening fixtures of the English Championship takes place this Saturday at The Valley in London, where local side Charlton Athletic host Watford. Here’s a betting pick for this clash that’s got strong potential for success.

Match preview

The Addicks return to the Championship after a five-year absence and look determined to cement their place in the league. Nathan Jones’ squad enjoyed an impressive pre-season: four wins from six friendlies, including convincing 3-0 victories over Southend and Wealdstone. Their home form is particularly striking — 14 wins in their last 16 official matches at The Valley says it all.

Charlton fans are upbeat ahead of the opening round, and for good reason. The team has found a balance between attack and defence — averaging more than two goals scored per game in recent friendlies while looking solid at the back. Early in the season, this could prove decisive, especially against an opponent struggling away from home.

The Hornets, meanwhile, finished last season in 14th place, never really threatening the playoff contenders or displaying much tactical cohesion. Their main issue? Away games: just 17 points from 23 road fixtures last campaign, and they closed out with five straight away defeats. Their pre-season was middling — one win, two draws, but no clear signs of progress.

It’s hard to say what exactly Watford will bring this season. The team looked unconvincing even against lower-league opposition in pre-season, and their lack of confidence on the road is still apparent. With no significant changes in the squad or tactical setup, the Hornets risk another poor start.

Probable lineups

  • Charlton Athletic: Kaminski, Gillespie, Kanu, Olaofe, Trialist A, Trialist B, Anderson, Carey, Mitchell, Rankin-Costello, Ramsey.
  • Watford: Selvik, Greaves, Kjerrumgaard, Vata, Abankwah, Baa, Bola, Kyprianou, Louza, Pollock, Andrews.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Charlton have won 14 of their last 16 official home matches.
  • Watford have lost their last 5 away Championship games.
  • The last official meeting between these teams was in January 2020, when Watford won 1-0.

Prediction

Charlton come into the new season in great form and with strong home support. Watford, on the other hand, continue to struggle with inconsistency, especially away from home. Given the stark contrast between the Addicks’ home success and the Hornets’ away woes, backing the hosts with a (0) handicap at 1.78 looks like the logical play.

Comments
