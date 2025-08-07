Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.96 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening round matches in the English Championship will take place on Saturday at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, where the local "Saints" will host league newcomers, Welsh side Wrexham. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, considering the attacking potential of both teams.

Match preview

The Saints are beginning life in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League, and the season promises to be a tense one. Their preseason has been inconsistent — just two wins in six matches, but more importantly, both sides scored in five of those games. Will Still's team is banking on an attacking trio featuring Armstrong and Archer, but remains vulnerable at the back, making their matches entertaining yet unpredictable.

The southerners are still searching for stability and haven't avoided personnel issues over the summer. Smallbone and Downes are doubts, while Brereton is out injured. Nevertheless, Southampton remain the bookmakers' favorites, but their poor defensive record at home (17 out of 19 games last season without a clean sheet) raises questions about their defensive reliability.

The "Red Dragons" have stormed into the Championship for the first time in 43 years, riding a wave of momentum — three consecutive promotions. Despite two setbacks in July friendlies in Australia, the team showcased an attacking style and a fighting spirit. Victories over Blackpool, Charlton, and Lincoln at the end of League One confirmed that Wrexham possess not only ambition but genuine quality.

The club made significant summer reinforcements: Cody, Moore, Ward, Windass — these aren't just names, they're the foundation that can push the club even higher. There are absences as well, with Rodriguez and Rathbone missing the start, but overall Wrexham head to St Mary's without fear and are capable of turning this into an open shootout. With their attack and a 3-5-2 setup, it's very likely the Welsh will leave their mark on the scoresheet.

Probable lineups

Southampton: Bazunu, Downes, Kwarshi, Cisse, Armstrong, Archer, Bree, Manning, Stephens, Fraser, Charles.

Bazunu, Downes, Kwarshi, Cisse, Armstrong, Archer, Bree, Manning, Stephens, Fraser, Charles. Wrexham: Okonkwo, Ashfield, Cleworth, Hardy, Scarr, Brant, James, Lee, Longman, McLean, O'Connor.

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in five of Southampton’s last six matches.

Wrexham have scored at least two goals in four of their last six games.

This will be the first official meeting between the teams in decades.

Prediction

Southampton will try to show from the very start that they're serious about returning to the Premier League, but Wrexham are not just a media sensation — they're a side with character and class. Both teams play open football and are shaky at the back, so backing "Both teams to score" at 1.96 looks more than reasonable.