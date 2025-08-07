RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Predictions Southampton vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Southampton vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Southampton vs Wrexham prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Southampton
Southampton Southampton Schedule Southampton News Southampton Transfers
EFL Championship EFL Championship Table EFL Championship Fixtures EFL Championship Predictions
09 aug 2025, 07:30
- : -
England, Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium
Wrexham
Wrexham Wrexham Schedule Wrexham News Wrexham Transfers
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.96
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the opening round matches in the English Championship will take place on Saturday at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, where the local "Saints" will host league newcomers, Welsh side Wrexham. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, considering the attacking potential of both teams.

Match preview

The Saints are beginning life in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League, and the season promises to be a tense one. Their preseason has been inconsistent — just two wins in six matches, but more importantly, both sides scored in five of those games. Will Still's team is banking on an attacking trio featuring Armstrong and Archer, but remains vulnerable at the back, making their matches entertaining yet unpredictable.

The southerners are still searching for stability and haven't avoided personnel issues over the summer. Smallbone and Downes are doubts, while Brereton is out injured. Nevertheless, Southampton remain the bookmakers' favorites, but their poor defensive record at home (17 out of 19 games last season without a clean sheet) raises questions about their defensive reliability.

The "Red Dragons" have stormed into the Championship for the first time in 43 years, riding a wave of momentum — three consecutive promotions. Despite two setbacks in July friendlies in Australia, the team showcased an attacking style and a fighting spirit. Victories over Blackpool, Charlton, and Lincoln at the end of League One confirmed that Wrexham possess not only ambition but genuine quality.

The club made significant summer reinforcements: Cody, Moore, Ward, Windass — these aren't just names, they're the foundation that can push the club even higher. There are absences as well, with Rodriguez and Rathbone missing the start, but overall Wrexham head to St Mary's without fear and are capable of turning this into an open shootout. With their attack and a 3-5-2 setup, it's very likely the Welsh will leave their mark on the scoresheet.

Probable lineups

  • Southampton: Bazunu, Downes, Kwarshi, Cisse, Armstrong, Archer, Bree, Manning, Stephens, Fraser, Charles.
  • Wrexham: Okonkwo, Ashfield, Cleworth, Hardy, Scarr, Brant, James, Lee, Longman, McLean, O'Connor.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in five of Southampton’s last six matches.
  • Wrexham have scored at least two goals in four of their last six games.
  • This will be the first official meeting between the teams in decades.

Prediction

Southampton will try to show from the very start that they're serious about returning to the Premier League, but Wrexham are not just a media sensation — they're a side with character and class. Both teams play open football and are shaky at the back, so backing "Both teams to score" at 1.96 looks more than reasonable.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.96
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa League Today, 14:00 Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Who will gain the upper hand in the first leg? Panathinaikos Odds: 1.6 Shakhtar Donetsk Recommended 1xBet
Sparta Prague vs Ararat Armenia prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Sparta Prague vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 7, 2025 Sparta Prague Odds: 1.67 Ararat Armenia Bet now Mostbet
Vikingur vs Linfield prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Vikingur vs Linfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Vikingur Odds: 1.6 Linfield Bet now Melbet
Olimpija Ljubljana vs Egnatia prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Olimpija vs Egnatia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – August 7, 2025 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.75 Egnatia Recommended 1xBet
Polissya Zhytomyr vs Paksi SE prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Polissya vs Paksi prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 7 August 2025 Polissya Zhytomyr Odds: 1.65 Paksi SE Bet now 1xBet
FC Lausanne-Sport vs FC Astana prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:15 Lausanne-Sport vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 FC Lausanne-Sport Odds: 1.83 FC Astana Bet now 1xBet
Servette FC vs FC Utrecht prediction Europa League Today, 14:30 Servette vs Utrecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Servette FC Odds: 1.63 FC Utrecht Recommended 1xBet
FC FCSB vs Drita prediction Europa League Today, 14:30 FCSB vs Drita: Can FCSB secure a solid advantage in the first leg? FC FCSB Odds: 1.55 Drita Bet now Melbet
FC Lugano vs NK Celje prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:30 Lugano vs Celje prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 FC Lugano Odds: 1.6 NK Celje Bet now Mostbet
Vikingur Reykjavik vs Brondby IF prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:45 Vikingur Reykjavik vs Brondby: Clash between Icelandic and Danish clubs Vikingur Reykjavik Odds: 1.77 Brondby IF Recommended Mostbet
Partizan Belgrade vs Hibernian prediction Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Partizan vs Hibernian: will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg? Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.85 Hibernian Bet now Melbet
Larne vs Santa Clara prediction Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Larne vs Santa Clara: Will Santa Clara secure the advantage in the first leg? Larne Odds: 1.82 Santa Clara Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores