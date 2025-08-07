RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Predictions Coventry City vs Hull City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Coventry City vs Hull City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Coventry vs Hull prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Coventry
09 aug 2025, 07:30
- : -
England, Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
Hull
One of the opening round fixtures of the English Championship will take place on Saturday at the CBS Arena in Coventry, where the local side Coventry City hosts Hull City. Here’s a tip for the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Sky Blues have been in the spotlight for fans and pundits alike for several seasons now. Over the last two years, the club twice reached Wembley — first losing to Luton in the play-off final, then falling to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final. Last campaign started poorly, costing Mark Robins his job, but Frank Lampard’s appointment breathed new life into the squad — Coventry surged from 16th to the top 5.

This summer, Lampard has his first full pre-season with the club, giving him the chance to build the team from scratch. The core of the squad has been retained, and keeping Jack Rudoni was especially crucial, although he’s a doubt for the opener due to injury. Jack Eccles and new signing Kaine Kesler-Hayden are also not fully fit, but overall the team looks balanced and ready to compete for top spots right from the start.

For the Tigers, last season was a real disappointment. The club only narrowly avoided relegation in the final round, drawing with Portsmouth. As a result, Rubén Sellés left his post as head coach, and Bosnian manager Sergej Jakirović has taken over — tasked with rebuilding the team under a transfer embargo that lasts until January 2027.

Despite these restrictions, Hull had a shrewd free-agent market, bringing in several interesting players, including Oli McBurnie and Enis Destan. However, Destan won’t feature — he’s still recovering from a ligament injury, as is Eliot Matazo. Overall, the squad is still a work in progress, which may be evident in the opening rounds of the season.

Probable lineups

  • Coventry City: Rushworth — van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Brow — Sheaf, Eccles — Sakamoto, Rudoni, Mason-Clark — Wright
  • Hull City: Phillips — Coyle, Ajayi, Famewo, Greaves — Slater, Puerta — Lalaoui, Henia-Kamau, Twine — McBurnie

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Coventry have won three of their last four home games against Hull.
  • Hull were unbeaten in pre-season friendlies: four wins and a draw.
  • Last season, the teams drew 1-1 at Hull, and Coventry won 3-1 at home.

Prediction

Coventry head into the new season with a solid core and a full pre-season under Lampard’s guidance. Hull are still rebuilding, and despite their decent form in friendlies, it may not translate to immediate results in competitive fixtures. For the opening round, I’m backing the hosts — given their squad stability and preparation, they should take all three points. My bet: 'Coventry City to win' at 1.77.

