Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 8, 2025

One of this Friday's most exciting friendlies will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, where Chelsea will host Bayer Leverkusen. I’m backing an outcome with strong odds for success.

Match preview

The London club returns home after a triumphant victory at the Club World Cup, where the Blues dismantled PSG (3-0) in the final, having previously knocked out Benfica, Palmeiras, and Fluminense. The team’s new philosophy is all about attacking, high-intensity football, with leaders like Palmer, Pedro Neto, and Enzo Fernandez playing pivotal roles. Chelsea aren’t just winning—they’re dominating, averaging more than two goals per game.

Returning to Stamford Bridge brings an emotional boost: the Blues have won their last four official matches at this stadium, and they’re now on a six-game home winning streak. The coaching staff has been actively rotating the squad, but even the second string looks confident—Chelsea’s depth and quality allow them to dominate even in friendlies. A key stat: in five of their last six games, the team has scored at least twice.

The German club had a rough start to preseason—a 1-5 defeat to Flamengo’s youth side—but quickly bounced back with three straight wins: over Sittard (2-1), Bochum (2-0), and Pisa (3-0). Under new boss Erik ten Hag, the Werkself are rebuilding, focusing on a flexible 3-4-2-1 formation that emphasizes pace on the flanks and fluid attacking movement. Pay special attention to Wirtz, Grimaldo, and Schick, who are already hitting their stride.

Despite finding the net regularly of late, Leverkusen have continued to concede—in four of their last five matches, they’ve let their opponents score. The defense still looks unsettled, which could be a major issue against Chelsea’s potent attack. Still, Leverkusen have plenty of firepower and are definitely capable of scoring at Stamford Bridge.

Probable line-ups

Chelsea : R. Sanchez, M. Gusto, T. Chalobah, L. Colwill, M. Cucurella, R. James, M. Caicedo, C. Palmer, E. Fernandez, P. Neto, Joao Pedro

: R. Sanchez, M. Gusto, T. Chalobah, L. Colwill, M. Cucurella, R. James, M. Caicedo, C. Palmer, E. Fernandez, P. Neto, Joao Pedro Bayer Leverkusen: L. Hradecky, P. Hincapie, J. Tah, E. Tapsoba, A. Grimaldo, A. Garcia, E. Palacios, N. Tella, F. Wirtz, J. Hofmann, P. Schick

Match facts and head-to-head

Chelsea have won their last five matches in a row, including the Club World Cup final.

Bayer have scored in each of their last four friendlies.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have won six consecutive home matches across all competitions.

Prediction

Chelsea are in top form, motivated to get the most out of preseason. Their attack is tearing opponents apart, though defensive rotations mean they’re not always flawless at the back. Leverkusen are still adapting, but have enough attacking quality to find the net at least once. Overall, expect an open, high-scoring match with goals from both sides—but the hosts’ class and momentum should prove decisive.