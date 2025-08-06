RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Leagues Cup Predictions Cincinnati vs Guadalajara prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 8, 2025

Cincinnati vs Guadalajara prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 8, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Cincinnati vs CD Guadalajara prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati FC Cincinnati Schedule FC Cincinnati News FC Cincinnati Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
07 aug 2025, 19:00
- : -
International,
CD Guadalajara
CD Guadalajara CD Guadalajara Schedule CD Guadalajara News CD Guadalajara Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win FC Cincinnati
Odds: 1.81
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the final round matches of the Leagues Cup group stage will be played overnight Thursday into Friday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, where the local side will host Mexico’s Guadalajara. I’m backing an outcome here that offers solid chances of success.

Match preview

Peter Nunes’ team is among the best in their MLS conference, delivering mature, balanced football. Even though their match against Juárez started 0–2, Cincinnati showed real character and clawed back a draw. This isn’t the first time the squad has demonstrated fighting spirit, with attacking leader Evander — Brazilian star — once again at the heart of the action. His 17 goals and 7 assists this season aren’t just numbers; they reflect his influence on every game.

In their last four matches, the team defeated Monterrey (3–2), held Inter Miami to a goalless draw (0–0), and earned a clean-sheet away win over Real Salt Lake (1–0). The midfield is confidently dictating play, and set pieces are a real weapon. At home, with the crowd behind them, Cincinnati plays a more aggressive brand of football — potentially a key factor against Chivas, a side known more for their style than pragmatism.

The Mexican side is really struggling up front. Against Charlotte and New York Red Bulls, they dominated possession but couldn’t convert it into results. The loss to the Red Bulls was especially painful — conceding from a free kick in the 97th minute. Against Charlotte, they led past the 90th minute but still failed to secure the win. Both times, late heartbreak and dropped points cast doubt on the team’s character in crunch moments.

Once again, it was the midfielders — Álvarez and González — who stepped up, not the forwards. Pulido keeps missing his chances, and the defense sometimes collapses under basic pressure. Despite their possession and polished play, Chivas struggle to convert and look nervous in closing stages. Up against Cincinnati’s discipline and intensity, this could cost the Mexicans a place in the next round.

Probable line-ups

  • Cincinnati: Roman Celentano, DeAndre Yedlin, Gerson Flores, Matt Miazga, Tariq Hadebe, Lawrence Engel, Lucas Orellano, Obinonu Anunga, Evander, Gustavo Valenzuela, Kei Kamara
  • Guadalajara: Miguel Rangel, Jesus Castillo, Guillermo Sepúlveda, Richy Ledezma, Beltrán González, Diego Aguirre, Luis Romo, David Campillo, Eric Álvarez, Roberto Alvarado, Alan Pulido

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in Cincinnati’s last four matches against Mexican clubs.
  • In their last head-to-head in July 2023, Cincinnati beat Chivas 3–1.
  • Chivas have just 2 points from two rounds, conceding late in both games.

Prediction

While both clubs could theoretically advance from the group, Cincinnati look like the more cohesive and balanced side — especially at home, where the support and confidence are tangible. Considering Evander’s form, Chivas’ defensive frailty, and their late-game instability, backing a Cincinnati win seems the logical call. Our pick: “Cincinnati to win” at 1.81.

Prediction on game Win FC Cincinnati
Odds: 1.81
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction Cincinnati АТР 07 aug 2025, 10:30 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Leandro Riedi Odds: 1.65 Lloyd Harris Recommended Melbet
Angola vs Kenya prediction African Nations Championship 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Angola vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Angola Odds: 2.9 Kenya Bet now 1xBet
Araz PFK vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 2.06 Omonia Nicosia Bet now Mostbet
Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Rosenborg Odds: 1.74 Hammarby Recommended Melbet
FC Milsami Orhei vs Virtus Acquaviva prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 FC Milsami Orhei Odds: 1.72 Virtus Acquaviva Bet now Mostbet
Banik Ostrava vs Austria Wien prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025 Banik Ostrava Odds: 1.9 Austria Wien Bet now 1xBet
CFR Cluj vs Braga prediction Europa League 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Cluj vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 CFR Cluj Odds: 1.62 Braga Recommended Mostbet
Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Riga FC Odds: 1.9 Beitar Jerusalem Bet now Melbet
Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 Silkeborg Odds: 1.67 Jagiellonia Bialystok Bet now 1xBet
Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Viking Odds: 1.65 Istanbul Basaksehir Recommended Melbet
AIK vs Gyori ETO prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 13:00 AIK vs Győr prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 AIK Odds: 1.63 Gyori ETO Bet now Mostbet
Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa League 07 aug 2025, 14:00 Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Who will gain the upper hand in the first leg? Panathinaikos Odds: 1.6 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Lech Poznan 1 - 2 FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
1
FK Crvena Zvezda
2
68’
Rijeka 0 - 0 Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
0
Shelbourne
0
50’
Feyenoord 1 - 0 Fenerbahce Today, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
1
Fenerbahce
0
45’ + 3
Nice 0 - 0 Benfica Today, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
0
Benfica
0
45’ + 2
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Rosenborg - : - Hammarby 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Rosenborg
-
Hammarby
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FC Noah 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FC Noah
-
12:00
Araz PFK - : - Omonia Nicosia 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Omonia Nicosia
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - AEK Athens 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
AEK Athens
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:24 Algeria vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 8, 2025 Football news Today, 14:58 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 14:37 Decision made. It is known whether ter Stegen will hand over the medical report to Barcelona Football news Today, 14:10 A loss in the football world. SPAL football club declares bankruptcy Football news Today, 13:43 A new challenge. Timothy Weah moves from Juventus to Marseille Football news Today, 13:18 Official: Thomas Müller signs contract with Vancouver Whitecaps Football news Today, 12:24 Zamalek complete the signing of Juan Bezerra from Ukraine’s Oleksandriya Cricket News Today, 11:27 Is Rashid Khan in? Afghanistan national team announces Asia Cup cricket squad Football news Today, 10:53 “Born to score.” Barcelona puts faith in Marcus Rashford Football news Today, 10:38 Fans spot a hint about Vardy’s new club... in his wife’s social media
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores