Cincinnati vs Guadalajara prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 8, 2025

Prediction on game Win FC Cincinnati Odds: 1.81 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the final round matches of the Leagues Cup group stage will be played overnight Thursday into Friday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, where the local side will host Mexico’s Guadalajara. I’m backing an outcome here that offers solid chances of success.

Match preview

Peter Nunes’ team is among the best in their MLS conference, delivering mature, balanced football. Even though their match against Juárez started 0–2, Cincinnati showed real character and clawed back a draw. This isn’t the first time the squad has demonstrated fighting spirit, with attacking leader Evander — Brazilian star — once again at the heart of the action. His 17 goals and 7 assists this season aren’t just numbers; they reflect his influence on every game.

In their last four matches, the team defeated Monterrey (3–2), held Inter Miami to a goalless draw (0–0), and earned a clean-sheet away win over Real Salt Lake (1–0). The midfield is confidently dictating play, and set pieces are a real weapon. At home, with the crowd behind them, Cincinnati plays a more aggressive brand of football — potentially a key factor against Chivas, a side known more for their style than pragmatism.

The Mexican side is really struggling up front. Against Charlotte and New York Red Bulls, they dominated possession but couldn’t convert it into results. The loss to the Red Bulls was especially painful — conceding from a free kick in the 97th minute. Against Charlotte, they led past the 90th minute but still failed to secure the win. Both times, late heartbreak and dropped points cast doubt on the team’s character in crunch moments.

Once again, it was the midfielders — Álvarez and González — who stepped up, not the forwards. Pulido keeps missing his chances, and the defense sometimes collapses under basic pressure. Despite their possession and polished play, Chivas struggle to convert and look nervous in closing stages. Up against Cincinnati’s discipline and intensity, this could cost the Mexicans a place in the next round.

Probable line-ups

Cincinnati : Roman Celentano, DeAndre Yedlin, Gerson Flores, Matt Miazga, Tariq Hadebe, Lawrence Engel, Lucas Orellano, Obinonu Anunga, Evander, Gustavo Valenzuela, Kei Kamara

: Roman Celentano, DeAndre Yedlin, Gerson Flores, Matt Miazga, Tariq Hadebe, Lawrence Engel, Lucas Orellano, Obinonu Anunga, Evander, Gustavo Valenzuela, Kei Kamara Guadalajara: Miguel Rangel, Jesus Castillo, Guillermo Sepúlveda, Richy Ledezma, Beltrán González, Diego Aguirre, Luis Romo, David Campillo, Eric Álvarez, Roberto Alvarado, Alan Pulido

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in Cincinnati’s last four matches against Mexican clubs.

In their last head-to-head in July 2023, Cincinnati beat Chivas 3–1.

Chivas have just 2 points from two rounds, conceding late in both games.

Prediction

While both clubs could theoretically advance from the group, Cincinnati look like the more cohesive and balanced side — especially at home, where the support and confidence are tangible. Considering Evander’s form, Chivas’ defensive frailty, and their late-game instability, backing a Cincinnati win seems the logical call. Our pick: “Cincinnati to win” at 1.81.