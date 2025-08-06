Raków vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Prediction on game Rakow Czestochowa Win or Draw & Total over 2.5 Odds: 2.24 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round will take place on Thursday at the Miejski Stadium in Częstochowa, where Polish side Raków will host Israel's Maccabi Haifa. I’m offering a combined bet on this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

The Polish team delivered a confident performance in the previous round, defeating Žilina twice with an aggregate score of 6-1. Despite a dip in the domestic league, where they've suffered two consecutive defeats, the European stage remains a bastion of stability for Marek Papszun’s squad. Notably, Raków’s home form stands out—just one loss in their last seven home matches highlights their strength in front of their own fans.

The team’s tactical structure allows them to create numerous chances—averaging more than three goals per game. The support of the home crowd and the drive to bounce back after recent league setbacks add extra motivation for the hosts in this encounter.

The Israeli club confidently overcame Torpedo Zhodino in the second qualifying round, drawing away and then clinching a convincing 3-0 win at home. Despite not featuring in domestic league matches, the team is showing solid form and can focus solely on European competition. Maccabi have also been impressive on the road—just one defeat in their last seven away fixtures.

This attacking consistency is complemented by disciplined defensive play, making Maccabi both dangerous and adaptable. However, given the away setting and Raków’s formidable home record, the Israelis are likely to adopt a defensive approach and look for opportunities on the counterattack.

Probable lineups

Raków: Trelowski, Konstantopoulos, Mosór, Arsenic, Tudor, Struski, Barat, Ouma, Dias, Pienko, Brunes

Trelowski, Konstantopoulos, Mosór, Arsenic, Tudor, Struski, Barat, Ouma, Dias, Pienko, Brunes Maccabi Haifa: Kayuf, Goldberg, Sek, Simic, Feingold, Kornud, Mohamed, Sundgren, Refaelov, Pierrot, Podgoryanu

Match facts and head-to-head

Raków have lost just one of their last seven home matches.

Maccabi Haifa have suffered only one defeat in their last seven away games.

At least two goals have been scored in each of Raków’s last four matches and Maccabi’s last five games.

Prediction

Amid unstable domestic form, Raków are betting on European success, where they’ve shown confidence and attacking flair. The Israelis, despite limited match practice, have also been impressive—especially in away fixtures. However, the home advantage and Raków’s attacking potential suggest the hosts are unlikely to lose, and the match promises to be entertaining and high-scoring.