Sparta Prague vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 7, 2025

Raphael Durand
Sparta Prague vs Ararat Armenia prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Sparta Prague
07 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Prague, epet Arena
Ararat Armenia
One of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round matches will be played on Thursday at the epet ARENA in Prague, where local side Sparta will host Armenian outfit Ararat-Armenia. I’m backing goals in this clash, with a terrific value on offer.

Match preview

The Prague side is on an impressive run—six wins in their last eight matches and prolific attacking displays across all competitions. Brian Priske’s team breezed past Aktobe (4-0 at home) in the previous Conference League round and currently tops the Czech league, having confidently dispatched Pardubice (3-1) and Mlada Boleslav (3-2).

Sparta consistently creates chances and converts them—over their last three games, the team has scored 10 goals, with each of the attacking leaders (Kuchta, Haraslín, Rrahmani) registering goal involvements. On home turf, the Iron Sparta look especially dangerous, threatening the opposition’s box with almost every attack.

The Armenian runners-up were far from convincing in their opening European tie, barely scraping past Romania’s Universitatea Cluj in extra time (0-0, 2-1 after extra time). After a two-month break, they’ve played just three official matches, including a goalless draw against FC Van in the Armenian league, and are clearly struggling for match sharpness.

Despite a few bright results in May (6-0 against Ararat and 4-0 over BKMA), their current form is questionable. Against a well-drilled and powerful Sparta side, Ararat-Armenia risk quickly finding themselves on the back foot—especially given their defensive vulnerabilities at a high tempo.

Probable lineups

  • Sparta Prague: Vindahl, Uchenna, Panák, Kobbo, Vydra, Kairinen, Kadeřábek, Zelený, Krasniqi, Haraslín, Kuchta
  • Ararat-Armenia: Pinto, Grigoryan, Julio, Queirós, Oganesyan, Hambartsumyan, Balanta, Muradyan, Shagoyan, Marcos, Gbomadu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sparta have scored at least three goals in each of their last three matches.
  • Ararat-Armenia have played just two official matches in the past two months.
  • In the previous round, Sparta thrashed Aktobe 4-0 on home soil.

Prediction

The difference in class, tempo, and match fitness between these teams is obvious. Sparta are in top form—prolific and brimming with confidence—while the visitors are still finding their rhythm and have already shown defensive frailties against modest opposition. On home soil, the Czech giants should score at least three goals.

