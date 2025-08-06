RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Vikingur vs Linfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Vikingur vs Linfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Vikingur vs Linfield prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Vikingur
07 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Serpugerdi Stadium
Linfield
One of the matches in the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round will take place on Thursday at the Toftir Arena in the Faroe Islands, where Vikingur will host Northern Irish side Linfield. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Faroese club returns to the European stage, but they're doing so amid clear internal struggles. The team is only in fourth place in their domestic league, and in the first round of the Champions League qualifiers, they fell to Lincoln from Gibraltar over two legs, exposing a vulnerable defense (0-1, 2-3).

Even in national competitions, Vikingur has struggled for consistency: three defeats in their last six matches and a lack of confidence under pressure. The team can offer grit and home motivation, but the level of their European opponents is evidently higher for now.

Linfield is traditionally seen as one of the most stable clubs in Northern Ireland, and their European pedigree speaks for itself. After being knocked out of the Champions League by Shelbourne (0-1, 1-1), the team regrouped and confidently dispatched Vilnius side Zalgiris (0-0, 2-0) in the second round of the Conference League.

Despite their domestic league not yet underway, Linfield is keeping sharp through friendlies and showing excellent defensive discipline—just one goal conceded in their last four games. That makes them a dangerous opponent for any club at this stage of qualifying.

Probable lineups

  • Vikingur: Reynatrod; Johansson, Svensson, Gregersen, Skala; Atlason, Vatnhamer, Olsen; Johansen, Karlsberg, Radosavljevic
  • Linfield: Jones; Orr, Whiteside, Eastwood, Shields, McGee; Morrison, Archer, Mulgrew, Millar; Fitzpatrick

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Vikingur have lost three of their last five matches, including both defeats to Lincoln in the Champions League qualifiers.
  • Linfield are unbeaten in their last four official matches, conceding just once.
  • The Northern Irish side won the previous round against a strong Baltic club, Zalgiris, with a clean 2-0 aggregate score.

Prediction

It’s hard to expect a bold performance from Vikingur after a string of setbacks and defensive issues. Linfield, on the other hand, are gaining momentum and displaying balanced, pragmatic football. The visitors are unlikely to lose this match considering their organisational level and confidence after their win over Zalgiris. Our pick: "Linfield double chance" at 1.60.

