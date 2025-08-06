RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Olimpija vs Egnatia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – August 7, 2025

Olimpija vs Egnatia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – August 7, 2025

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Egnatia prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Olimpija Ljubljana
07 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Ljubljana, Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana
Egnatia
One of the ties in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League will take place on Thursday at the Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana, where local side Olimpija will clash with Albanian outfit Egnatia. The showdown promises to be cautious and tactically rich—so we're backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Slovenian club Olimpija, after being knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers, switched focus to the Conference League, where they overcame Inter Escaldes, winning 4-2 at home and drawing 1-1 away. However, a subsequent 0-5 defeat to Celje in the domestic league exposed the team’s defensive frailties and psychological vulnerability.

Despite some bright spells, the Dragons don’t always control the tempo consistently and can falter under pressure. On the European stage, however, they tend to play pragmatically, especially at home—keeping clean sheets and going under the total in three of their last five home European outings.

Albanian side Egnatia also crashed out of the UCL after a heavy aggregate defeat to Breidablik (1-5 over two legs), but quickly regrouped and confidently dispatched Dinamo Minsk (2-0 away, 1-0 at home). The team focuses on organized defense and quick counterattacks, a formula that is paying off.

Egnatia are especially impressive on the road: two clean-sheet victories in Conference League qualifying speak for themselves. The side plays with strict discipline, allowing opponents little space; as a result, most of their matches are low-scoring affairs.

Probable line-ups

  • Olimpija: Dajčar, Agba, Diga, Jelenković, Kojić, Mitrovski, Muhamedbegović, Tamm, Blanco, Doffo, Costa Pinto
  • Egnatia: Dajsinani, Fangaj, Sota, Xhemaili, Aliev, Lyushkja, Aleksi, Medeiros, Selmani, Gruda, Bakayoko

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Four of Olimpija’s last five Conference League matches have featured under 2.5 goals.
  • Egnatia have played four consecutive European matches with fewer than 2.5 goals.
  • Olimpija have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five European home games.

Prediction

Given the cautious approach both teams adopt on the continental stage and the importance of this opening play-off leg, don’t expect a free-flowing attacking game. Egnatia are especially solid at the back, while Olimpija, still smarting from the Celje rout, will be extra careful. Our pick: Under 2.5 total goals at 1.75 odds.

