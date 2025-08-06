RU RU ES ES FR FR
Polissya vs Paksi prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 7 August 2025

Raphael Durand
Polissya Zhytomyr vs Paksi SE prediction Photo: upl.ua / Author unknown
07 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Presov, Tatran Stadion
One of the matches of the third qualifying round of the Conference League will be played on Thursday at the neutral Futbal Tatran Arena in Prešov, Slovakia, where Ukrainian side Polissya Zhytomyr will take on Hungary's Paksi. Here’s a total goals prediction that looks quite promising.

Match preview

Polissya continues to surprise at the start of their European campaign—they have already cleared the second qualifying round, defeating Andorran side Santa Coloma 5-3 on aggregate. Notably, after a 1-2 home loss, the Ukrainians regrouped and produced a convincing 4-1 away win. This speaks volumes about the team's character and attacking potential.

Domestically, Polissya is also picking up steam—a recent 2-0 victory over Karpaty should boost their confidence even further. The team scores regularly but also concedes plenty of chances, making their games entertaining and high-scoring.

Paksi approach this fixture in excellent form—they are unbeaten in four straight matches, including a win in the Hungarian Cup and a successful qualification against Maribor in the Conference League. Their latest 5-1 demolition of Kisvárda in the league highlights their clinical finishing up front.

The Hungarian side have started the season brightly, showcasing an unorthodox style with plenty of midfield involvement and second-wave attacks. The Haraszti–Tóth duo, in particular, consistently creates danger in the opposition box. Given Polissya’s defensive issues, the Hungarians should have good opportunities to score.

Probable line-ups

  • Polissya: Kudryk, Mykhailychenko, Chobotenko, Krushynskyi, Taylor, Nazarenko, Mustafayev, Andriyevskyi, Biton, Hutsulyak, Budkovskyi
  • Paksi: Kovácsik, Zeke, Hinora, Kiny, Vas, Papp, Vecsei, Windeker, Balogh, Haraszti, Tóth

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In three of Polissya’s last four European matches, the total goals exceeded 2.5.
  • Four of Paksi’s previous six games featured three or more goals.
  • Both teams have scored in each of their last three matches.

Prediction

Both sides play open, attacking football and aren’t afraid to trade blows. Polissya’s defence is far from watertight, but they’re capable of scoring—especially riding the momentum of their recent successes. Paksi, meanwhile, are in excellent attacking form and will also be pushing for victory. Our pick here is “Total over 2.0 goals” at odds of 1.65.

