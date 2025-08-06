Lausanne-Sport vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.83 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the clashes of the third qualifying round of the Conference League will take place on Thursday at the Stade de la Tuilière in Lausanne, where the local side Lausanne-Sport will host Kazakhstan’s Astana. I suggest betting on goals in this match with an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

The Swiss side is clearly lacking consistency at the start of the season. Ludovic Magnin’s men alternate between wins and losses, suffering a defeat to Thun in the league (1-2) immediately after two consecutive victories. The main issue is the defense, as the team has conceded in five of their last six matches.

However, Lausanne has a clear home advantage: in the previous qualification round, the club lost away to Vardar 1-2, but then thrashed their opponent 5-0 on their own turf. The team is capable of ramping up the tempo, and their attack features players who can break down defenses—such as Diakité, Sène, and Lécouëre.

Astana look like a more cohesive and balanced team. Grigori Babayan’s men have lost just one of their last ten matches, and in the return leg of the second round, they easily dispatched Zimbru 2-0 away. In this ten-match stretch, they have secured seven wins.

However, it should be noted that even with their generally positive results, the team still makes defensive errors: in four of their last five European matches, they have conceded. In the current KPL season, they demolished Turan 7-0, but looked unconvincing against Ordabasy (0-1), underlining their inconsistency against well-organized opposition.

Probable lineups

Lausanne-Sport : Letica, Soppy, Karim Sow, Dussen, Poaty, Roch, Kustodiu, Diakité, Lécouëre, Sène, Ajdini.

: Letica, Soppy, Karim Sow, Dussen, Poaty, Roch, Kustodiu, Diakité, Lécouëre, Sène, Ajdini. Astana: Kondrich, Kazukolavas, Kalaitsa, Amanovich, Bartolec, Gripshi, Ebong Ngome, Vorogovskiy, Kamara, Tomasov, Joffre.

Match facts and head-to-head

Lausanne have scored in six consecutive matches and have not kept a single clean sheet in that run.

In four of Astana’s last five European games, both teams have scored.

In three of Lausanne’s last four matches, the "both to score" bet was successful.

Prediction

Both teams tend to play open football, especially in European competition, where every goal can decide the tie. Lausanne are strong at home, while Astana consistently find the net—even on the road. Given the defensive instability on both sides, the most logical bet is "both teams to score" at odds of 1.83.