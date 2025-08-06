RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Differdange vs Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 7, 2025

Differdange vs Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 7, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Differdange 03 vs FCI Levadia prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
FC Differdange 03
FC Differdange 03 FC Differdange 03 Schedule FC Differdange 03 Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
07 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Differdange, Stade Municipal de Differdange
FCI Levadia
FCI Levadia FCI Levadia Schedule FCI Levadia Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.85
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the third qualifying round matches in the Conference League will be played on Thursday at Stade Municipal de la Ville de Differdange, where local side Differdange will host Estonia’s Levadia. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Luxembourg club comes into the third round of the Conference League after confidently dispatching Welsh side TNS—both legs finished with 1-0 victories. Pedro Resende’s team plays a pragmatic style, focusing on a solid defense and counterattacking football.

It’s also worth noting that Differdange have won three of their last four matches with clean sheets and haven’t conceded a goal at home in European competition for 180 minutes. After being knocked out of Champions League qualifying by Kosovo’s Drita (2-4 on aggregate), the team made adjustments, shifting towards a more defensive approach.

The Estonians were also eliminated from Champions League qualifying, losing to Riga (0-2 on aggregate), but then got past Saburtalo (3-2), drawing 2-2 away and winning 1-0 at home. The team is inconsistent going forward—Levadia failed to score in two out of three European away games.

Given both teams’ profiles, Levadia also tend to play cautiously: three of their last four matches have ended with under 2.5 goals. They look confident in the Estonian league, but the level of opposition there is clearly lower.

Probable line-ups

  • Differdange: Felipe, Franzoni, D’Anzico, Brusco, Beduret, Lamperer, Pinto, Leandro, Bruninho, Hadji, Abreu.
  • Levadia: Vallner, Liivak, Iboro, Mavretic, Tammik, Jarvelaid, Agjiri, Torres, Roosnupp, Musaba, Kirss.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Differdange have won their last two European matches 1-0.
  • In four of Levadia’s last six matches in all competitions, the "under 2.5 goals" bet has come in.
  • Both teams struggle for goals in European play-offs—finding the net hasn’t come easy.

Prediction

Both sides prioritize discipline and caution. Differdange boast a clean-sheet streak, while Levadia have an unsteady attack. Expect a tight, low-scoring affair with few chances. The best bet looks to be “under 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.85.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.85
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lille vs Venezia prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Lille Odds: 1.72 Venezia Recommended 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Roma prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.67 Roma Bet now Mostbet
Real Valladolid vs Getafe prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Real Valladolid Odds: 1.68 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction Cincinnati АТР 07 aug 2025, 10:30 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Leandro Riedi Odds: 1.65 Lloyd Harris Recommended Melbet
Araz PFK vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 2.06 Omonia Nicosia Bet now Mostbet
Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Rosenborg Odds: 1.74 Hammarby Bet now Melbet
FC Milsami Orhei vs Virtus Acquaviva prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 FC Milsami Orhei Odds: 1.72 Virtus Acquaviva Recommended Mostbet
Aris Limassol vs AEK Athens prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Aris vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.75 AEK Athens Bet now Melbet
FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Arda Kardzhali prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 FK Kauno Zalgiris Odds: 1.59 Arda Kardzhali Bet now Melbet
Fredrikstad vs FC Midtjylland prediction Europa League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Fredrikstad vs Midtjylland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Fredrikstad Odds: 1.58 FC Midtjylland Recommended 1xBet
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Noah prediction Europa League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Lincoln Red Imps vs Noah prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 7, 2025 Lincoln Red Imps FC Odds: 1.72 FC Noah Bet now Melbet
Banik Ostrava vs Austria Wien prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025 Banik Ostrava Odds: 1.9 Austria Wien Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros 06 aug 2025, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne 06 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 23:00 Olimpia on Alert After Derby Loss Further Sinks Title Hopes Football news Today, 22:35 Thiago Silva Sidelined With Thigh Injury, Out of Key Fluminense Matches Football news Today, 22:00 Mexico Reportedly Eyeing Friendly With Guatemala Ahead of 2026 World Cup Football news Today, 21:30 Knee Injury Puts Nacional Striker Asprilla at Risk of Missing Copa Libertadores Football news Today, 21:05 LAFC Seek Redemption and Knockout Berth in Leagues Cup Clash vs Tigres Football news Today, 21:01 Antigua GFC Aim for Another Win as Alianza FC Seek First Knockout Berth Football news Today, 21:00 Toluca Eyes Cruz Azul's Jorge Sánchez in Surprise Transfer Push Football news Today, 20:58 One of Simeone’s Sons Retires at 27 to Start New Career in Football Football news Today, 20:55 Luciano Acosta Linked With Fluminense While Eyeing US Citizenship Football news Today, 20:35 Brayan Cortés Declares His Commitment: “Peñarol Is the Biggest in This Country”
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores