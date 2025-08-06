Differdange vs Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 7, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.85 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the third qualifying round matches in the Conference League will be played on Thursday at Stade Municipal de la Ville de Differdange, where local side Differdange will host Estonia’s Levadia. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Luxembourg club comes into the third round of the Conference League after confidently dispatching Welsh side TNS—both legs finished with 1-0 victories. Pedro Resende’s team plays a pragmatic style, focusing on a solid defense and counterattacking football.

It’s also worth noting that Differdange have won three of their last four matches with clean sheets and haven’t conceded a goal at home in European competition for 180 minutes. After being knocked out of Champions League qualifying by Kosovo’s Drita (2-4 on aggregate), the team made adjustments, shifting towards a more defensive approach.

The Estonians were also eliminated from Champions League qualifying, losing to Riga (0-2 on aggregate), but then got past Saburtalo (3-2), drawing 2-2 away and winning 1-0 at home. The team is inconsistent going forward—Levadia failed to score in two out of three European away games.

Given both teams’ profiles, Levadia also tend to play cautiously: three of their last four matches have ended with under 2.5 goals. They look confident in the Estonian league, but the level of opposition there is clearly lower.

Probable line-ups

Differdange : Felipe, Franzoni, D’Anzico, Brusco, Beduret, Lamperer, Pinto, Leandro, Bruninho, Hadji, Abreu.

: Felipe, Franzoni, D’Anzico, Brusco, Beduret, Lamperer, Pinto, Leandro, Bruninho, Hadji, Abreu. Levadia: Vallner, Liivak, Iboro, Mavretic, Tammik, Jarvelaid, Agjiri, Torres, Roosnupp, Musaba, Kirss.

Match facts and head-to-head

Differdange have won their last two European matches 1-0.

In four of Levadia’s last six matches in all competitions, the "under 2.5 goals" bet has come in.

Both teams struggle for goals in European play-offs—finding the net hasn’t come easy.

Prediction

Both sides prioritize discipline and caution. Differdange boast a clean-sheet streak, while Levadia have an unsteady attack. Expect a tight, low-scoring affair with few chances. The best bet looks to be “under 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.85.