AZ Alkmaar - Vaduz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-2.5) Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round will be played on Thursday at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, where the local AZ Alkmaar will host Liechtenstein's FC Vaduz. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with strong odds for success.

Match preview

AZ Alkmaar are steadily building momentum ahead of the new Eredivisie season. In the previous round, the 'Cheeseheads' slipped up in Finland, losing 3-4 to Ilves, but responded emphatically at home with a 5-0 victory, completely dominating on their own turf. This result once again confirmed their status as one of the strongest teams in the early stages of European competitions, especially at home.

In their last six matches, AZ have picked up three wins, including confident performances against Lokomotiva and Gent in friendlies. The team attacks relentlessly, plays with high intensity, and crucially, hardly allows any chances at their own end—just two goals conceded in their last three home games. The clash with Vaduz is a prime opportunity to build a solid cushion before the away leg.

The team from Liechtenstein competes in the Swiss Challenge League and have started the new season strongly—after two rounds, they sit among the leaders. In Conference League qualifying, Vaduz surprisingly lost at home to Northern Ireland’s Dungannon (0-1), but made amends on the road with a 3-0 win. Despite their overall success, inconsistency remains their biggest issue.

Playing away, especially against higher-caliber opponents, often proves tough for Vaduz: in their last three official away matches, they’ve managed just one win. Their defense is prone to errors under pressure, while the attack lacks pace and creativity. In Alkmaar, Vaduz will be forced to play defensively, which could result in a barrage of shots on their goal.

Probable lineups

AZ Alkmaar : Owusu-Oduro, Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolf, Smit, Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Poku, Parrott, Merdink

: Owusu-Oduro, Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolf, Smit, Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Poku, Parrott, Merdink Vaduz: Schaffran L.-W., Berisha L., Dantas Fernandes R., Monsberger M., Schwizer D., Beli M., Zeiler S., Caven F., Mac L., Simani D., Eberhard M.

Match facts and head-to-head

AZ Alkmaar have kept clean sheets in two of their last three home European fixtures.

Vaduz have lost three of their last four matches in the Conference League.

In the previous two head-to-head encounters, AZ defeated Vaduz twice (4-1 and 2-1 in 2022).

Prediction

AZ Alkmaar clearly outclass Vaduz in every key aspect: squad depth, quality, experience, and home advantage. After a resounding win over Ilves, the Dutch side will be motivated to keep another clean sheet and put this tie to bed in the first leg. The visitors will struggle to create chances, especially given their limited attacking potential. Our bet: "AZ Alkmaar to win with a -2.5 handicap" at odds of 1.65.