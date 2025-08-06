Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.9 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round will take place on Thursday at the Skonto Stadium in Riga, where local side Riga FC will host Israel’s Beitar Jerusalem. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Latvian club continues its impressive unbeaten run, now stretching to 23 official matches in a row. In the previous round, Adrian Gula’s side overcame Georgia’s Dila with a 5-4 aggregate score—a key moment came in the dying minutes of the return leg, when defender Chernomordish rescued his team in stoppage time. It was yet another example of the team’s fighting spirit and self-belief.

Riga have won five of their last six matches, including three consecutive home victories. Their consistent attacking output is especially noteworthy: over the past six games, the team has averaged 2.7 goals per match. In this kind of form, and with the backing of their home crowd, Riga have every chance of at least avoiding defeat in the first leg against Beitar.

The Israelis enter this round after a confident win over Montenegro’s Sutjeska—2-1 away and 5-2 at home. That made it three straight official victories for Beitar, in which the team showcased vibrant attacking potential and wing play. Omer Atzili was particularly impressive, with his late goal in the first leg proving a turning point in the tie.

However, Barak Itzhaki’s squad have struggled on the road—three defeats in their last five away games point to adaptation issues outside their home ground. This could be a significant factor against a confident Riga side, especially considering the different climate and tempo of play in Latvia.

Probable lineups

Riga FC : Zviedris, Jurkovskis, Ngom, Musah, Tonisevs, Siqueira, Ankrah, Galo, Grimaldo, Ramirez, Diop

: Zviedris, Jurkovskis, Ngom, Musah, Tonisevs, Siqueira, Ankrah, Galo, Grimaldo, Ramirez, Diop Beitar Jerusalem: Silva, Morozov, Daan, Carabali, Cohen, Micha, Tavares, Yarin, Atzili, Shuya, Muzi

Match facts and head-to-head

Riga are unbeaten in their last 23 official matches.

Beitar Jerusalem have lost 3 of their last 5 away games.

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Both sides come into this match in good form, but Riga look more reliable and stable, especially at home. The Israelis have struggled on the road, and the Latvian club is well positioned to take advantage of that. Beitar will certainly pose a threat in attack, but the hosts look the better bet in this two-legged tie. Our pick: "Riga FC to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.90.