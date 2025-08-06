RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025

Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
07 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Silkeborg, JYSK Park
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67
One of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round clashes will unfold on Thursday at Jysk Park in Silkeborg, where Danish side Silkeborg hosts Polish outfit Jagiellonia. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

The Danes have made a dismal start to the new Superliga season: three straight defeats, six goals conceded, and not a single goal scored—leaving the team anchored at the bottom of the table. The only bright spot was their previous Conference League round, where Silkeborg edged out KA Akureyri in a dramatic two-legged tie (4-3 on aggregate). The hero was Tonni Adamsen, who bagged a hat-trick in a 3-2 extra-time away win.

Despite their poor domestic form, Silkeborg have shown more courage and attacking intent in European competition. However, their defense remains highly vulnerable—they’ve conceded in five of their last six matches. As a result, Silkeborg are forced to rely on their attacking game, especially at home, to make up for defensive lapses.

Polish side Jagiellonia look far more balanced at the start of the season: they saw off Serbia’s Novi Pazar 5-2 on aggregate, with goals in both legs scored in added time. In the Ekstraklasa, the Polish club is also off to a decent run—an emphatic 3-2 win over Widzew Lodz following a loss to Termalica. Their main issue is an inconsistent defense—conceding in five of their last six matches.

Jagiellonia’s attack, on the other hand, is impressive: creativity, strong wing play, and the ability to score from various positions. The team knows how to step up as the match progresses and often finds the net after the break, making them dangerous in any scenario. Against Silkeborg’s shaky defense, their chances of scoring look more than realistic.

Probable lineups

  • Silkeborg: Larsen – Gammelby, Ostrom, Ganchas, Montano – Hayal, Mattsson, Larsen – Andersen, Boesen – Simmelhack
  • Jagiellonia: Abramovich – Vital, Flach, Wdowiak, Pozo – Juki – Imaz Balleste, Rallis, Drachal, Prip – Piatuszewski

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in 10 of Jagiellonia’s last 11 official matches.
  • Silkeborg have conceded in 5 of their last 6 games.
  • This is the first official meeting between Silkeborg and Jagiellonia.

Prediction

Silkeborg will be eager to make amends in front of their home fans after a poor league start, while Jagiellonia will no doubt look to exploit the Danes’ defensive troubles. Both sides favor an attacking approach and are almost certain to carve out their chances. Expect a goal-filled encounter—our pick is “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.67.

