Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Viking
Europa Conference League
07 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Stavanger, Lyse Arena
Istanbul Basaksehir
One of the clashes of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round will take place on Thursday at the SR-Bank Arena in Stavanger, where local side Viking face Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter, as there’s a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Norwegian side Viking stormed past Slovenian club Koper in the second qualifying round, putting on a real goal-fest—7-0 at home and 5-3 away. However, in the domestic league, the team has hit a rough patch: two consecutive defeats, including a painful 2-4 loss to direct rivals Bodo/Glimt, have put their leadership in the standings at risk. Despite this, the team’s attacking potential is unquestionable—Viking score consistently and in high numbers.

The head coach continues to stick with an aggressive 4-1-4-1 system, emphasizing a high pressing line and quick vertical attacks. The main weak spot remains their defense, which has conceded in four of the last five matches—an average of two goals per game. In this home match against the Turkish club, scoring as many goals as possible will be crucial to offset potential difficulties in the second leg.

The Istanbul side started their European campaign confidently, knocking out Bulgarian outfit Cherno More with a 5-0 aggregate score. Basaksehir traditionally start their season late due to the Super Lig calendar, and the Turkish league is yet to begin. Nevertheless, the club played a series of friendlies, demonstrating defensive stability and organization—conceding just three times in their last six games.

Coach Cagdas Atan has built a balanced team, capable of playing confidently both in positional attacks and on the counter. All key players are available, including a strong central spine and rapid wingers. Thanks to their European experience and well-structured setup, Basaksehir are able to withstand away pressure and play for results with minimal risk.

Probable lineups

  • Viking: Klaesson – Heggheim, Haugen, Bell, Bartelsen – Falkenhainer – Tripic, Svendsen, Kristiansen, Askildsen – Alte
  • Istanbul Basaksehir: Sengezer – Operi, Ba, Opoku, Duarte – Ozdemir – Figueiredo, Gunes, Sahiner, Sari – Keny

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Viking scored 12 goals in two matches against Koper.
  • Basaksehir have not conceded a single goal in the 2025 Conference League qualifiers.
  • This is the first ever meeting between these teams.

Prediction

Viking will be banking on their home game, where they can overwhelm with tempo and attacking numbers. However, the Norwegians’ defense is a weak spot, something Basaksehir can exploit, especially given their discipline and experience in European competitions. Still, home advantage and the hosts’ attacking power tip the balance in their favor. Our bet for this match is "Over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.65.

