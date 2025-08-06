RU RU ES ES FR FR
AIK vs Győr prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025

AIK vs Győr prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025

Raphael Durand
AIK vs Gyori ETO prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
07 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Stockholm, Strawberry Arena
Prediction
Prediction on game Win AIK
Odds: 1.63
One of the matches in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League will take place on Thursday at the Strawberry Arena in Solna, where Swedish side AIK will host Hungarian club Győr. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering strong odds for success.

Match preview

Mikkjal Thomassen’s squad confidently sailed through the previous round, defeating Estonian side Paide twice with an aggregate score of 8-0. The home leg was particularly impressive, ending in a 6-0 rout—AIK showcased excellent organization, composure, and a potent attacking force. In the Swedish league, the club is also performing well, sitting fifth in the standings, and most importantly, they’ve gone 13 official home matches unbeaten since October 2024.

At their own ground, AIK displays a well-balanced game—the defense is rock-solid, while up front the team emphasizes wing play and high pressing. Special mention goes to the consistent form of their goalkeeper and defensive line, which has not conceded a single goal in the last three home fixtures.

Hungarian side Győr scraped past Pyunik in the previous round—after losing 1-2 in the away leg, they managed a 3-1 win at home, but not without difficulties. Their domestic league campaign got off to a shaky start: draws against Paksi (3-3) and Újpest (1-1), with goals conceded in both matches. Defense remains Győr’s weak spot, especially on the road, where they haven’t won in three consecutive away games.

Balázs Borbély has yet to instill the necessary discipline in his side, and the team looks vulnerable against well-organized opponents. The trip to Solna is a serious test, where any mistake could prove costly. Up against a formidable AIK on home soil, Győr will find it extremely tough to achieve a positive result.

Probable lineups

  • AIK: Nordfeldt, Tuhoson, Benković, Papagiannopoulos, Isherwood, Hove, Tongwai, Saletros, Besirovic, Ayari, Flataaker
  • Győr: Petras, Krpic, Anton, Abrahamssohn, Banati, Benbouali, Bumba, Vitalis, Gavric, Tot, Stefule

Match facts and head-to-head

  • AIK are unbeaten at home for 13 consecutive official matches.
  • Győr have conceded in 4 of their last 5 away games.
  • The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

AIK are in excellent form and hold a significant edge in both organization and squad quality. Taking into account their home advantage and the visitors' shaky defense, the Swedish club has every chance to secure a confident victory in the first leg. Our pick: 'AIK to win' at odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game Win AIK
Odds: 1.63
Comments
