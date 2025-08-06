Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.9 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League will take place on Wednesday at the Městský Stadium in Ostrava, where Czech side Banik will host Austria Vienna. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong chances of success.

Match preview

The Czech team’s form coming into this match leaves much to be desired: Banik has managed just one win, three draws, and two losses in their last six games. Their performances have been inconsistent, and their defense has regularly faltered, especially at home, where they’ve conceded eight goals in their last five matches. Nevertheless, their attack, led by young talent Matej Sin, is capable of creating chances and finding the net.

The head coach understands that to keep their hopes of advancing alive, Banik needs to play for the win at home, but with their current defensive frailties, this could open the door to dangerous counterattacks. Goalkeeper Dominik Holec hasn’t inspired confidence so far, and it’s in these vulnerable areas at the back that the opposition may find their chances.

Austria Vienna also hasn’t been a model of consistency, but their attack has looked sharp: 17 goals scored in their last five away matches is a formidable statistic. Dominik Fitz is in sensational form, with 4 goals and 2 assists in his last six appearances—most of the team’s attacking moves go through him. In their recent league match against GAK (2-2), he was once again directly involved in a goal.

On the flip side, Austria’s defense isn’t rock solid either: they’ve conceded 6 goals in their last 5 away games, and goalkeeper Radlinger has had an unconvincing start to the season. Still, Austria Vienna boasts significant experience on the European stage and will be eager to score in Ostrava, which would give them a valuable edge ahead of the return leg.

Probable lineups

Banik Ostrava : Reichl — Sinyavsky, Vondra, Gulka, Kadlec — Okeke, Sakala, Zeman, Cermak, Drchal — Yusuf

: Reichl — Sinyavsky, Vondra, Gulka, Kadlec — Okeke, Sakala, Zeman, Cermak, Drchal — Yusuf Austria Vienna: Sahin-Radlinger, Fitz, Guenouche, Lee Kang-In, Plavotic, Botic, Dragovic, Malone, Ranftl, Sarkaria, Fischer

Match facts and head-to-head

Banik Ostrava concede an average of 1.6 goals per home match.

Austria Vienna have scored 17 goals in their last five away games.

The only previous meeting was in 2019—a friendly in which Austria won 2-1.

Prediction

Both teams come into this tie with defensive issues but also strong attacking talent. Banik will be forced to push forward in search of a result at home, leaving space for Austria’s quick counterattacks. Given both sides’ recent scoring records and defensive struggles, the best bet looks to be "Over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.90.