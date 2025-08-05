RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Rosenborg
07 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Trondheim, Lerkendal Stadion
Hammarby
One of the matches of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round will take place on Thursday at the Lerkendal Stadium in Trondheim, where Norwegian side Rosenborg will host Swedish outfit Hammarby. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this Scandinavian derby with excellent chances of success.

Match preview

The Norwegian giants made a confident start in European competition, demolishing Lithuanian side Banga with an aggregate score of 7-0. The "Black and Whites" routed their opponents 5-0 in the first leg, then calmly secured a 2-0 away win. The team is in good form and is eager to reclaim their status as regulars in European football come autumn.

At home, Rosenborg traditionally plays aggressively, pressing high from the opening minutes. However, it’s worth noting that the club approaches the clash with Hammarby not in the best mood, following a 1-4 away defeat to KFUM Oslo in the league over the weekend. Rosenborg currently sits only fifth in the Norwegian league standings, trailing leaders Viking by nine points.

Swedish side Hammarby progressed to the next stage after overcoming a resilient Belgian Charleroi across two tense matches. After a goalless draw at home, the team managed to snatch a 2-1 away victory, showing strong character and organization. However, defensive errors remain an issue.

For Hammarby, the trip to Trondheim will be a true test of their resolve, especially considering the opponent’s form and the pressure from the home crowd. Nevertheless, the "Green and Whites" have the tools to score, given their attacking potential and transition speed. The Swedish side comes into the match well-rested, having had no league fixture over the weekend. In the domestic league, they are second, four points behind Mjällby.

Probable lineups

  • Rosenborg: Hansen – Reitan, Hovland, Björtuft, Andre Hansen – Sæter, Sander Tang, Skogvold – Holse, Seyboth, Nelson
  • Hammarby: Björklund – Traustason, Felstedt, Kurti, Sandberg – Abu Ali, Finn – Stefanelli, Kadiri, Khalili – Berg

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Rosenborg have kept a clean sheet in their last four European matches.
  • Hammarby have lost 3 of their last 5 away games in European competitions.
  • The teams have never met in official tournaments before.

Prediction

Rosenborg look like the favorites in this tie and will likely dominate at home, given their strong start to the tournament and overall confidence. However, Hammarby are capable of finding the net thanks to their mobile flanks and quick counterattacks. Our bet for this match is "Rosenborg to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.74.

