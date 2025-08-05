RU RU ES ES FR FR
Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

FC Milsami Orhei vs Virtus Acquaviva prediction
FC Milsami Orhei
07 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Chisinau, Zimbru Stadium
Virtus Acquaviva
One of the clashes in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League will take place on Thursday at the CSR Stadium in Orhei, where local side Milsami hosts the visitors from San Marino — Virtus Football Club. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with a promising odds value.

Match preview

The Moldovan club Milsami approaches their home fixture in excellent form — over their last five matches, the team has scored 10 goals and secured three victories, including a win against Budućnost at home (2-1). Igor Kalaydan’s squad makes active use of the flanks and constantly applies pressure on the opposition’s goal, as evidenced by their high shot count and frequent attacking moves.

However, Milsami’s defense is not without flaws: conceding six goals in their last five outings points to certain issues when facing opponents’ positional attacks. Nevertheless, thanks to their dominance in midfield and the creativity of Radu Gînsari, the team maintains control and shows the ability to navigate tough situations. Home advantage and European experience are firmly in Milsami’s favor.

For Virtus, simply reaching the third qualifying round is already an achievement, considering the level of football in San Marino. Bizzotto’s team creates very little going forward: just one goal scored across their two-leg tie against Zrinjski Mostar (1-2 and 0-2).

On paper, Virtus line up in a 4-3-3, but in reality it’s a compact defensive setup with rare attempts to break out on the counter. The main hope is forward Riccardo Zulli, who can hold up the ball and earn set pieces. However, the team poses almost no real threat to the opposition’s goal — as seen in the Zrinjski match, where they never stood a chance.

Probable lineups

  • Milsami: Tîmbur, Asmelash, Lupano, Taki, Nwaeze, Gînsari, Hali, Yoda, Olatunde-Matthew, Ndon, Kalabatama
  • Virtus: Passaniti, Battistini, Rinaldi, De Lucia, Sabato, Buonocunto, Montanari, Amati, Zulli, Benincasa, Lombardi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Milsami have scored at least twice in four of their last five matches.
  • Virtus are winless in six consecutive European matches, scoring just once in that span.
  • The teams have never met before — this is their first-ever head-to-head encounter.

Prediction

Even considering the “European caution” factor, the gulf in class here is clear. Milsami are more aggressive, sharper, and more confident in attack — especially at home. Virtus are heading to Orhei more to survive than to compete on equal terms. Our bet for this match: “Milsami to win with a -1.5 handicap” at odds of 1.72.

