Hajduk Split vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

One of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round clashes will take place on Thursday at the Poljud Stadium in Split, where the local side Hajduk will host Albanian club Dinamo Tirana. The hosts are clear favorites in this tie — thanks to both their squad quality and high level of tactical organization. Let's take a look at a bet on the outcome of this encounter that offers solid chances for success.

Match preview

Hajduk are in excellent form, riding a three-match unbeaten streak, including a confident win over Istra 1961 (2-1) and two hard-fought games against Zira in the previous Conference League stage (1-1 and 2-1 after extra time). The team boasts an average passing accuracy of 84%, highlighting impressive cohesion across all lines.

Hajduk's tactical setup focuses on vertical possession and active play from their full-backs, making life difficult for opponents lacking pressing intensity. Moreover, the club barely concedes fouls — just 13 in 5 matches — reflecting a mature, intelligent style. With stats like these, it's tough to imagine the visitors mounting a real challenge.

The Albanians have little reason for optimism: in their last four matches, they've managed just four goals and barely scraped past Atlètic Escaldes. Only a draw (1-1) and a win (2-1) over the Andorran side allowed Dinamo to qualify for the next round, but now they're up against an entirely different caliber of opponent.

The visitors' biggest problem is their poor shooting and interception stats. Just 17 shots in five matches — a figure that's simply not good enough at this level. Add to that weak defensive discipline and a lack of attacking alternatives, and it feels like Dinamo Tirana are heading to Split simply to defend and hope for a miracle.

Probable lineups

Hajduk Split : Ivica Ivusic — Dario Melnjak, Zvonimir Sarlija, Simun Hrgovic, Branimir Mlacich — Filip Krovinovic, Anthony Kalik, Yassine Benrahou — Marko Livaja, Roko Brajkovic, Michele Sego.

: Ivica Ivusic — Dario Melnjak, Zvonimir Sarlija, Simun Hrgovic, Branimir Mlacich — Filip Krovinovic, Anthony Kalik, Yassine Benrahou — Marko Livaja, Roko Brajkovic, Michele Sego. Dinamo Tirana: Aldo Teqja — Naser Aliji, Lorran de Oliveira, Yorgo Mexi, Rustem Hoxha — Klevis Cefalia, Bruno Dita, Eridon Kardaku — Lorenzo Vila, Davy Bregu, Florenc Ferruku.

Match facts and head-to-head

Hajduk have lost just once in their last 10 matches, winning seven

Dinamo Tirana have conceded in seven straight games.

The teams have never faced each other before

Prediction

The gulf in class, home advantage, and tactical superiority make the choice clear. Our bet for the match: "Hajduk to win with a -2.0 handicap" at odds of 1.90.