St Patrick's vs Beşiktaş prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025

St Patrick's vs Beşiktaş prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025

St. Patrick's Athletic vs Besiktas prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
St. Patrick's Athletic
07 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Dublin, Tallaght Stadium
Besiktas
One of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round clashes will take place on Thursday at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, where Irish side St Patrick's host Turkish giants Beşiktaş. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this intriguing showdown with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

The hosts are in excellent form, having won five of their last seven matches. Over the weekend, they defeated Waterford United 2-0. The team attacks aggressively — 69 shots and 39 corners across the last five games demonstrate relentless pressure on opposing defenses. Christopher Forrester and Jamie Lennon are the key figures in the midfield, capable of both creating and disrupting play.

St Patrick’s trademark is an aggressive yet well-thought-out style. They’re not afraid to battle for the ball, but that also means they average 12 fouls per match. At the same time, they’re highly effective from set pieces, which could be a crucial factor against Beşiktaş’s shaky defense.

The Istanbul club is still searching for confidence. They lost to Shakhtar (0-2 and 2-4) in the Europa League, and also fell to Wolfsberger (2-3) and Petržalka (1-2) in friendlies. Despite big names like Abraham, João Mário, and Orkun Kökçü, the team under Ole Gunnar Solskjær is yet to find balance. Their stats for shots (just 21 in 5 matches) and corners (8) are disappointing given their ambitions.

However, Beşiktaş still dominates in possession — 840 passes compared to their opponents’ 365 over the same period, reflecting a style based on positional attacks. The problem is in finishing — they often control the ball but lack end product. The Dublin clash could be a real test of character for a squad still playing below its potential.

Probable lineups

  • St Patrick's: Joseph Anang — Tom Grivosti, Anto Breslin, Joe Redmond, Axel Sjöberg — Jamie Lennon, Christopher Forrester, Cian Leavy, Brandon Kavanagh, Simon Power — Jake Mulraney.
  • Beşiktaş: Mert Günok — Gabriel Paulista, Felix Uduokhai, Jonas Svensson, David Jurásek — Kartal Kayra Yılmaz, Demir Ege Tıknaz, Orkun Kökçü — Tammy Abraham, João Mário, Rafa Silva.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • These teams have never faced each other before
  • Beşiktaş are winless in their last five matches, losing four of them
  • Only one of St Patrick’s last nine matches has seen both teams score

Prediction

On one side, you have the class, experience, and squad depth of Beşiktaş. On the other, the form, confidence, and home support of St Patrick’s. Expect attacking intent from the Irish hosts, and the recommended bet here is “Over 2.5 goals” at 1.59 odds.

Comments
