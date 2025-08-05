RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Häcken vs Brann prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 7 August 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Haecken vs Brann prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Haecken
07 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Gothenburg, Bravida Arena
Brann
One of the matches of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round will take place on Thursday at Bravida Arena in Gothenburg, as Swedish side Häcken hosts Norwegian outfit Brann. I’m tipping a bet on this Scandinavian showdown, which promises to be action-packed, dynamic, and, above all, high-scoring.

Match preview

Häcken have continued to show extremely inconsistent results. Following an impressive win over Anderlecht, they suffered heavy defeats — 1-6 to Djurgården and 1-2 against Elfsborg, both at home. The team has struggled defensively, conceding 10 goals in their last five games while scoring only four.

Nevertheless, Häcken’s attacking potential remains, led by winger Amor Layouni, whose pace and incisiveness can unlock defenses. The coach employs a 4-3-3 formation, focusing on width and rapid transitions, which creates chances but also leaves the back line exposed.

Brann, meanwhile, are in far more confident form, displaying consistent attacking output. The Norwegian side has netted nine times in their last five matches, dispatching Sarpsborg 08 (4-1) and Viking (3-1) with ease, and even holding Salzburg to a 1-1 draw. Despite a stumble in the first leg against the Austrians (1-4), Brann quickly bounced back — though they exited the Champions League, their mental resilience is clear.

The main threat up front is Saevar Atli Magnusson — the top scorer in recent weeks — working in tandem with Finne and De Røve. Their 4-3-3 also emphasizes aggressive pressing and use of the flanks. However, discipline is a concern: 16 yellow cards and 2 reds in 5 games is a worrying stat.

Probable line-ups

  • Häcken: Etrit Berisha — Adam Lundqvist, Sigge Jansson, Marius Lode, Olle Samuelsson — Mikkel Rygaard Jensen, Samuel Holm, Simon Gustafson — Amor Layouni, John Dembe, Julius Lindberg.
  • Brann: Mathias Dyngeland — Tore Pedersen, Joachim Soltvedt, Eivind Helland, Japhet Sery Larsen — Felix Horn Myhre, Emil Kornvig, Eggert Aron Gudmundsson — Saevar Atli Magnusson, Bård Finne, Denzel De Røve.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Brann have scored twice as many goals as Häcken over the last 5 matches (9 vs 4).
  • Häcken have conceded 13 goals in their last five outings, including a heavy loss to Djurgården (1-6).
  • Both teams play a 4-3-3 system and have a high average number of fouls — over 20 cards combined in the last 5 matches.

Prediction

Given both teams’ recent form and stats, the “both teams to score” bet stands out — Häcken are traditionally strong at home, while Brann almost never leave the pitch without a goal. Also worth considering: “Over 2.5 goals” at 1.60, given both sides’ defensive frailties.

