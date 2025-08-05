Fredrikstad vs Midtjylland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round clashes will take place on Thursday at Fredrikstad Stadion in the eponymous city, where Norwegian side Fredrikstad host Danish outfit Midtjylland. Here’s my prediction for the outcome of this encounter, in which bookmakers rightfully see the visitors as favorites.

Match preview

The Norwegians return to European competition with ambition and a positive mindset, but so far they’ve struggled with consistency. Their recent matches have shown grit — drawing 0-0 with Tromsø and staging a comeback 3-2 win over Strømsgodset highlight their fighting spirit. Still, there are issues: 54% passing accuracy and 54 fouls in five games are the marks of a raw side, one that’s easily pressed and prone to mistakes.

The team plays a 5-3-2 formation, betting on defensive compactness and explosive central breakthroughs. The key man in this setup is Oscar Elenshleger — a midfield engine capable of driving play forward and finishing attacks. But without proper ball control, and against Midtjylland’s physically imposing midfield, he’ll have a tough time shining.

The Danes, meanwhile, are running like a well-oiled machine. Seven matches unbeaten, two consecutive clean sheets in regular time, and a 6-2 demolition of SønderjyskE showcase their attacking firepower and squad depth. Frankolino Dju stands out in particular — the forward has netted five goals in his last five outings, becoming a real nightmare for defenders.

Midtjylland’s main weapon is tactical flexibility. Their 5-3-2 system allows them to dominate the midfield, exploit the flanks effectively, and defend securely. At the same time, their midfield is among the most precise in this qualifying round: all key players boast over 85% passing accuracy. This balance is the foundation of their edge over Fredrikstad.

Probable lineups

Fredrikstad : Øystein Øvretveit — Stian Stray Molde, Brage Skaret, Simen Rafn, Maxwell Woledzi, Daniel Eid — Patrick Metcalfe, Rocco Robert Shein, Leonard Owusu — Oscar Elenshleger, Emil Holten.

: Øystein Øvretveit — Stian Stray Molde, Brage Skaret, Simen Rafn, Maxwell Woledzi, Daniel Eid — Patrick Metcalfe, Rocco Robert Shein, Leonard Owusu — Oscar Elenshleger, Emil Holten. Midtjylland: Jonas Lössl — Paulinho, Lee Han-beom, Mads Bech Sørensen, Victor Bak Jensen, Kevin Mbabu — Oliver Sørensen, Pedro Bravo, Valdemar Byskov Andreasen — Frankolino Dju, Dario Osorio.

Match facts and head-to-head

Midtjylland average 19.6 shots per game over their last five matches.

Fredrikstad have earned 26 corners across five games — set pieces are a clear focus.

Both clubs show a similar level of toughness: 7–8 yellow cards apiece over five matches.

Prediction

Fredrikstad will try to make things tough at home, but the visitors’ class, experience, and attacking cohesion leave little room for an upset. Given both teams’ scoring potential and the open nature of the contest, the logical bet is on "Total over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.58.