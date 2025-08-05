RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lincoln Red Imps vs Noah prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 7, 2025

Lincoln Red Imps vs Noah prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 7, 2025

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Noah prediction
Lincoln Red Imps FC
07 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Gibraltar, Europa Sports Park
FC Noah
One of the clashes in the third qualifying round of the Europa League will take place on Thursday at the Europa Point Stadium in Gibraltar, where the local side Lincoln Red Imps will host the Armenian club Noah. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Gibraltar giants Lincoln Red Imps have traditionally relied on discipline and defensive organization, especially in home matches. Despite defeats to Crvena Zvezda (1-5, 0-1), the team showed attacking potential by beating Vikingur (3-2, 1-0), leaning on the creativity of Tjay De Barr. Lincoln's key strength is their ability to play on the counter, absorbing pressure and launching sharp attacks.

However, Lincoln's defense is still questionable: conceding six goals to the Serbian side did not go unnoticed. To compete with Noah, the team will need to be extremely organized and make the most of set pieces and rapid wing play. The home field factor is important, but it may not be enough against a fast and dynamic team from Yerevan.

Armenia's Noah, guided by head coach Sandro Perkovic, display mature football and a modern structure: intense pressing, precise passing, and sudden changes of tempo. Eleven goals in their last five matches, including a 4-0 weekend thrashing of Shirak and spirited performances against Ferencváros (1-2, 3-4), underline their stable attacking model. The versatile Imran Oulad Omar poses a particular threat, able to ignite the game from the wing.

Noah impress not only with numbers, but also with flexibility — the team can play both on the front foot and reactively, switching between possession play and vertical football. However, Noah do tend to play tough: 12 yellow cards and 25 fouls in five matches are hardly flattering stats. Nevertheless, against Lincoln, it’s their technical superiority and squad depth that should prove decisive.

Probable line-ups

  • Lincoln Red Imps: Nauzet García Santana — Bernardo Lopes, Ethan Britto, José Martínez Oliver, Christian Ruthen — Nano, Mandi — Toni García, Tjay De Barr, Víctor Villacañas — Kike Gómez.
  • Noah: Ognjen Čančarević — Gonçalo Silva, Sergey Muradyan, Hélder Ferreira, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan — Gustavo Sangaré, Yan Eteki, Artak Dashyan — Hélder Ferreira, Imran Oulad Omar — Matheus Aias.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Noah have scored 11 goals in their last 5 matches from 49 shots
  • Lincoln Red Imps have conceded 6 goals in their last two European games
  • The teams have never previously faced each other in European competitions

Prediction

Lincoln are certainly dangerous at home, but Noah currently look like the more balanced and hungry side. The Armenians control possession better, play more aggressively, and convert their chances with greater confidence. The optimal bet here is "Both teams to score" at 1.72.

