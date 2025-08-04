Betis vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of Wednesday’s friendlies will take place at Estadio Municipal Ciudad de La Linea in Cadiz, where Spanish side Betis face off against Italian outfit Como. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Under the seasoned leadership of Manuel Pellegrini, Betis endured a challenging yet largely successful campaign. Finishing sixth in La Liga signals stability, but a humiliating defeat to Chelsea in the Conference League final overshadowed much of the campaign’s positive narrative. The team didn’t collapse, but also failed to deliver when it mattered most—a psychological blow that was clear in the players’ reactions after the final whistle.

This summer, the Seville club opted for targeted tweaks, spending just around £24 million while keeping their core intact. Pellegrini chose not to take unnecessary risks—his focus on squad cohesion and midfield reinforcement looks wise. In preseason, Betis have already shown their ability to combine well—a draw with Coventry and a win over Cordoba are proof of that. Their recent narrow victory over a resilient Sunderland side demonstrated the team’s patience and opportunism, as Ruibal struck in the 74th minute.

Como, under Cesc Fabregas, are steadily evolving from top-flight newcomers into a team with character and a clear philosophy. Forty-nine points and ninth place in their debut Serie A season is an achievement in itself, but more telling is how they finished the campaign: wins against Parma, Cagliari, and Genoa, a draw with Verona, and their only loss coming to Inter in a match without any tournament pressure. This is a side that doesn’t just fight for results—they pragmatically wear down opponents and force mistakes.

Preseason has only reinforced this trend: Como beat a solid Ajax, a technically gifted Lille, and a dangerous Al-Ahli, scoring three goals in each clash. The aggressive pressing and vertical attacking style that Fabregas has implemented over two years is finally bearing fruit. The squad may lack star names, but they have chemistry, tempo, and ambition—a dangerous mix, especially at the start of a new season.

Probable lineups

Betis: Lopez; Bellerin, Bartra, Nathan, Rodriguez; Mensah, Fornals; Ruibal, Lo Celso, Riquelme; Hernandez

Lopez; Bellerin, Bartra, Nathan, Rodriguez; Mensah, Fornals; Ruibal, Lo Celso, Riquelme; Hernandez Como: Butez, Addai, Diao, Valle, Baturina, van der Brempt, Vojvoda, Douvikas, Kempf, Pas, Perrone

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have never faced each other before

Como won all three of their summer friendlies, scoring three times in each match

Betis are unbeaten in three preseason matches, all played away from home

Prediction

The bookmakers slightly favor Betis, offering odds of 2.13 for a Spanish win. We believe Como are in excellent shape right now, so expect a highly competitive matchup. Our bet: "Both teams to score" at 1.60.