Ludogorets vs Ferencvaros prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 6, 2025

Ludogorets vs Ferencvaros prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 6, 2025

Raphael Durand
Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ferencvaros prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Ludogorets Razgrad
06 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Razgrad, Huvepharma Arena
Ferencvaros
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.72
One of the matches of the Champions League third qualifying round will take place on Wednesday at the Ludogorets Arena in Razgrad, where local side Ludogorets will host Hungarian giants Ferencvaros. Here’s my prediction for the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for a winning bet.

Match preview

The Bulgarian club has already gone through two qualifying rounds, achieving success both times only in extra time. The most dramatic was the match against Rijeka, where Ludogorets capitalized on a numerical advantage in extra time to finally overcome their opponent. Rui Mota’s side has shown plenty of character, but continues to struggle with converting chances in the early stages of matches.

On their home turf, the Eagles look much more confident — unbeaten in regulation time in 12 of their last 14 Champions League home games, often scoring two or more goals. This turns the Ludogorets Arena into a real fortress, where visiting teams feel the pressure. Despite finishing issues, the Bulgarian side remains a stable force in European competition and knows how to get the result.

The Hungarian champions kicked off their campaign with wins over Armenian side Noah, claiming two high-scoring victories. Robbie Keane’s team plays with an aggressive attacking style, but are prone to defensive lapses — especially evident in the second leg, which ended 4-3. Nevertheless, Ferencvaros have found their rhythm and maintain a positive record in recent Champions League outings.

The Hungarians have avoided defeat in regulation time in 8 of their last 11 matches in the competition, and have scored in nine of their last thirteen such games. Away from home, they show fighting spirit, but most of their wins came against clubs from less competitive leagues. Facing Ludogorets is a different kind of challenge, especially on Bulgarian soil.

Probable lineups

  • Ludogorets: Bonmann – Nedyalkov, Verdon, Son, Kurtulus – Naressi, Piotrowski, Stanic – Marcus, Tekpetey, Vidal
  • Ferencvaros: Dibusz – Szalai, Gartenmann, Raemaekers – O'Dowda, Makreckis, Etves, Tot – Levi, Joseph, Pesic

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ludogorets have avoided defeat in 12 of their last 14 Champions League home matches in regulation time.
  • Ferencvaros have not lost in regulation time in 6 of their last 7 away games in the competition.
  • The Bulgarians have scored at least two goals in 9 of their last 13 Champions League home fixtures.

Prediction

Both teams have European pedigree, but home advantage could prove decisive here. Ludogorets know how to use the support of their crowd and play aggressively from the opening whistle. The Hungarians are resilient, but have mostly succeeded against less formidable opposition. I recommend a bet on “Ludogorets handicap (0)” at 1.72 — the hosts have a better chance to secure a positive result before the return leg.

