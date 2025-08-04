RU RU ES ES FR FR
Salzburg vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 6, 2025

Salzburg vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 6, 2025

Raphael Durand
Salzburg vs Club Brugge prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Salzburg
06 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Salzburg, Red Bull Arena
Club Brugge
Club Brugge Club Brugge Schedule Club Brugge News Club Brugge Transfers
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.74
One of the fixtures in the third qualifying round of the 2025/26 Champions League will take place on Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, where the local side will host Belgian outfit Club Brugge. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with excellent odds for success.

Match preview

The Austrians confidently navigated the previous qualifying round, dispatching Norwegian side Brann (4-1, 1-1), but overall, Salzburg’s recent Champions League campaigns have left mixed impressions. Last season, they suffered seven defeats in eight group matches, finishing 34th overall and conceding a record 27 goals – the worst defensive tally among all participants. Despite their regular presence in the tournament, defensive frailties remain a major stumbling block for the club.

At the same time, Salzburg’s style is all about attack – in six of their last seven Champions League games, there have been over 2.5 goals, and at home the team almost always concedes at least twice. Defensive woes are counterbalanced by an aggressive approach up front: Salzburg consistently creates scoring opportunities and isn’t afraid to take risks, especially on home soil. Thomas Letsch’s side will be determined to avoid last season’s disappointment.

The Belgian visitors enter European competition at this stage, having earned a direct slot thanks to their domestic silver medal. Last season, Brugge put in a solid showing – knocking out Atalanta in the play-offs and reaching the round of 16, where they fell to Aston Villa (0-3, 1-3), matching their historical best. There’s continuity on the touchline as well – Nicky Hayen continues to build a balanced, attack-minded squad.

Club Brugge reliably delivers high-scoring encounters: in six of their last eight Champions League matches, both teams have found the net, and the over 2.5 goals market has landed in most of those games. However, Brugge are less convincing away from home – they’ve failed to win seven of their previous nine Champions League road trips. Still, they manage to score in every other away match and aren’t shy about playing open football, even on foreign turf.

Probable line-ups

  • Salzburg: Schlager – Lainer, Gadu, Rasmussen, Kretzig – Bidstrup, Kjaergaard, Kitano, Diabate – Onisiwo, Baidoo
  • Club Brugge: Jackers – Mechele, Romero, Spileers, Seys – Onyedika, Vanaken, Reijs – Tzolis, Vermant, Vetlesen

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Over 2.5 goals have been scored in six of Salzburg’s last seven Champions League games.
  • Club Brugge have failed to win seven of their last nine Champions League away matches.
  • Both clubs concede at least once in the majority of their European fixtures.

Prediction

This match promises plenty of action and goals – both teams play with courage and rarely sit back. Given their defensive instability and attacking firepower, backing over 2.5 goals at 1.74 looks like the most logical choice.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.74
