Kairat vs Slovan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025

One of the fixtures of the third qualifying round of the 2025/26 Champions League will be held on Wednesday at the Central Stadium in Almaty, where the local side Kairat will host Slovakian giants Slovan Bratislava. I’m offering a bet on goals in this clash with an enticing odds value.

Match preview

The Kazakh club pulled off a minor upset in the previous round, managing to turn the tie around against Finnish side KuPS after a 0-2 away defeat. In the home leg, the Almaty team went on the attack from the very first minute and were up 3-0 by halftime, showing clinical finishing and high intensity. As a result, Rafael Urazbakhtin’s squad reached the third round of Champions League qualifying for the first time in club history.

On home turf, Kairat look confident – the team has won all five home Champions League matches in regulation time, consistently scoring at least two goals per game. It’s also worth noting that in seven of their last eight European matches, the total goals landed in the 2-3 range, highlighting a balanced attack and some defensive vulnerability. Only two of their last eight games ended in defeat during regular time.

The Slovakian giants progressed from the previous qualifying stage, where they comfortably dispatched Bosnian side Zrinjski – 4-0 at home and 2-2 away. That home victory ended an eight-match losing streak in the Champions League that dated back to the previous group stage. However, even though Slovan reached the main draw last season, their campaign in Europe’s elite proved disastrous – eight defeats in eight matches.

Slovan’s games are almost always high-scoring – in seven of their last Champions League matches, the total has gone over 3.5, and both teams have scored in six of those encounters. However, their away form is a concern: the Slovaks have failed to win on the road in regulation time for eight straight games (four draws and four defeats). The team consistently concedes at least two goals, but just as regularly finds the net themselves.

Probable lineups

Kairat: Zarutsky – Martynovich, Kasabulat, Sorokin, Luis Mata – Tapalov, Gromyko, Arad – Filho, Koshta, Satpayev

Zarutsky – Martynovich, Kasabulat, Sorokin, Luis Mata – Tapalov, Gromyko, Arad – Filho, Koshta, Satpayev Slovan: Takacs – Kashia, Bajric, Blackman, Krush – Pokorny, Ibrahim – Weiss, Tolic, Barseghyan – Kuharevich

Match facts and head-to-head

Kairat have won all five of their home Champions League matches in regulation time, scoring at least two goals in each.

In 7 of Slovan's last 8 European fixtures, the total has exceeded 4+ goals.

Both teams have scored in 6 of Slovan’s last 7 Champions League matches.

Prediction

Given the attacking approach of both teams and defensive issues, especially for Slovan on the road, the optimal bet here is on "Total over 2.5" goals at odds of 2.05. Kairat always play on the front foot at home, while the visitors are used to open, high-scoring contests. Expect an entertaining battle with both sides pushing forward.