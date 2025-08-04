Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.89 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches in the third qualifying round of the Champions League will take place on Tuesday at the Arena Lublin in Poland, where Dynamo Kyiv will host Cypriot side Pafos. Here’s a goal-focused prediction with a strong chance of coming through.

Match preview

Dynamo kicked off their European campaign confidently, dispatching Malta’s Hamrun twice with 3-0 scorelines. Shovkovskyi has instilled a balanced approach, blending attacking aggression with midfield control— and it’s paying off. Notably, Dynamo have lost only one of their last eight Champions League matches, underlining their experience and serious intent in this competition.

At the same time, Kyiv are not flawless when playing their “home” matches on neutral ground— forced to play away from their true home, they’ve failed to win in regulation time in seven of their last ten European games. Still, the team finds the net regularly, and with talents like Voloshyn, Vanat, and Brazhko, it’s hard to expect Dynamo to keep a clean sheet. Their main challenge will be not to underestimate the ambitious debutants from Cyprus.

For Pafos, participation in the Champions League is a historic milestone. The Cypriots have already shown character in qualifying, knocking out a tough Maccabi Tel Aviv, despite their limited European pedigree. Carcedo’s side relies on quick attacks and discipline in midfield, which has helped them score first in six of their last eight games in Europe.

However, Pafos are far from stable on the road— just two wins in their last ten away European ties tells its own story. Nevertheless, their lively flanks, Oršić’s experience, and an attacking mindset mean they’ll fancy their chances of scoring in Lublin— especially given Dynamo’s occasional defensive instability.

Probable lineups

Dynamo Kyiv: Ruslan Neshcheret – Konstantyn Vivcharenko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Taras Mikhavko, Konstantyn Vivcharenko – Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Mykola Shaparenko, Vladyslav Kabayev, Volodymyr Brazhko, Nazar Voloshyn – Vladyslav Vanat.

Match facts and head-to-head

Pafos are making their Champions League debut, while Dynamo have played over 130 matches in this tournament.

The islanders have scored in 16 of their last 20 European games

Pafos have lost just one of their last eight European outings

Prediction

Both teams play with an attacking mindset and have quality finishers in the final third. Given Dynamo’s defensive inconsistency and Pafos’s habit of scoring even on their travels in recent seasons, both teams to score looks like a logical pick. Expect an open game with chances at both ends.