RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025

Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos FC prediction Photo: upl.ua / Author unknown
Dynamo Kyiv
Dynamo Kyiv Dynamo Kyiv Schedule Dynamo Kyiv News Dynamo Kyiv Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
05 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Lublin, Arena Lublin
Pafos FC
Pafos FC Pafos FC Schedule Pafos FC News Pafos FC Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.89
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches in the third qualifying round of the Champions League will take place on Tuesday at the Arena Lublin in Poland, where Dynamo Kyiv will host Cypriot side Pafos. Here’s a goal-focused prediction with a strong chance of coming through.

Match preview

Dynamo kicked off their European campaign confidently, dispatching Malta’s Hamrun twice with 3-0 scorelines. Shovkovskyi has instilled a balanced approach, blending attacking aggression with midfield control— and it’s paying off. Notably, Dynamo have lost only one of their last eight Champions League matches, underlining their experience and serious intent in this competition.

At the same time, Kyiv are not flawless when playing their “home” matches on neutral ground— forced to play away from their true home, they’ve failed to win in regulation time in seven of their last ten European games. Still, the team finds the net regularly, and with talents like Voloshyn, Vanat, and Brazhko, it’s hard to expect Dynamo to keep a clean sheet. Their main challenge will be not to underestimate the ambitious debutants from Cyprus.

For Pafos, participation in the Champions League is a historic milestone. The Cypriots have already shown character in qualifying, knocking out a tough Maccabi Tel Aviv, despite their limited European pedigree. Carcedo’s side relies on quick attacks and discipline in midfield, which has helped them score first in six of their last eight games in Europe.

However, Pafos are far from stable on the road— just two wins in their last ten away European ties tells its own story. Nevertheless, their lively flanks, Oršić’s experience, and an attacking mindset mean they’ll fancy their chances of scoring in Lublin— especially given Dynamo’s occasional defensive instability.

Probable lineups

  • Dynamo Kyiv: Ruslan Neshcheret – Konstantyn Vivcharenko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Taras Mikhavko, Konstantyn Vivcharenko – Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Mykola Shaparenko, Vladyslav Kabayev, Volodymyr Brazhko, Nazar Voloshyn – Vladyslav Vanat.
  • Pafos: Neofytos Michael – David Gomez Goldar, Derrick Luckassen, Kostas Pileas, Bruno Souza Silva – Ivan Sunjic, Vlad Dragomir, Pepe Rodrigues – Jaja, Anderson Oliveira Silva, Mislav Oršić.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Pafos are making their Champions League debut, while Dynamo have played over 130 matches in this tournament.
  • The islanders have scored in 16 of their last 20 European games
  • Pafos have lost just one of their last eight European outings

Prediction

Both teams play with an attacking mindset and have quality finishers in the final third. Given Dynamo’s defensive inconsistency and Pafos’s habit of scoring even on their travels in recent seasons, both teams to score looks like a logical pick. Expect an open game with chances at both ends.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.89
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Seattle Sounders FC vs Santos Laguna prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:30 Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.73 Santos Laguna Recommended Melbet
LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:30 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 LA Galaxy Odds: 1.5 Cruz Azul Bet now Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Casertana prediction Club Friendlies 04 aug 2025, 04:00 Napoli vs Casertana prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 4, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.87 Casertana Bet now Melbet
Daegu FC vs Barcelona prediction Club Friendlies 04 aug 2025, 07:00 Daegu vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Daegu FC Odds: 1.7 Barcelona Recommended Melbet
Metalist 1925 vs Obolon prediction Premier League Ukraine 04 aug 2025, 11:00 Metalist 1925 vs Obolon. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 4, 2025 Metalist 1925 Odds: 1.7 Obolon Bet now Mostbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Alzenau prediction Club Friendlies 04 aug 2025, 13:00 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Alzenau prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.51 Bayern Alzenau Bet now Mostbet
Uganda vs Algeria prediction African Nations Championship 04 aug 2025, 13:00 Uganda vs Algeria: Who will kick off the tournament with a win? Uganda Odds: 1.5 Algeria Recommended 1xBet
Uganda vs Algeria prediction African Nations Championship 04 aug 2025, 13:00 Uganda vs Algeria: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 4, 2025 Uganda Odds: 2.6 Algeria Bet now Melbet
Sevilla vs Al Qadasiya prediction Club Friendlies 04 aug 2025, 15:00 Sevilla vs Al-Qadsiah prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.47 Al Qadasiya Bet now Melbet
Liverpool vs Athletic Club prediction Club Friendlies 04 aug 2025, 15:00 Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.7 Athletic Club Recommended 1xBet
Hearts vs Aberdeen prediction Scottish Premiership 04 aug 2025, 15:00 Hearts vs Aberdeen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 4 August 2025 Hearts Odds: 2.07 Aberdeen Bet now 1xBet
Malmoe FF vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.58 FC Copenhagen Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Accrington - : - Oldham 05 aug 2025, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:59 Inter targets former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood Football news Today, 16:30 Contract nearly as big as Messi's. Son Heung-min set to become MLS's next superstar Football news Today, 16:04 Manchester United's new stadium project stalls. What's going on? Boxing News Today, 15:38 Trilogy with Usyk in doubt? Fury makes new statement on ring return Football news Today, 15:07 Rumors put to rest. Saudi Arabia makes decision on Vinicius transfer this summer Football news Today, 14:54 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 14:25 A super clash awaits us! MTN8 semi-final draw revealed Football news Today, 14:00 Favorites hold their ground. All MTN8 Cup semifinalists confirmed Football news Today, 13:55 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 13:25 Laporta voices support for La Liga. Barcelona ready to play in the USA
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores