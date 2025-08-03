RU RU ES ES FR FR
Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025

Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025

Raphael Durand
Malmoe FF vs FC Copenhagen prediction Photo: tntsports.com.ar / Author unknown
Malmoe FF
05 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Malmoe, Eleda Stadion
FC Copenhagen
FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen Schedule FC Copenhagen News FC Copenhagen Transfers
Prediction on game Malmoe FF wont lose
Odds: 1.58
One of the matches in the third qualifying round of the 2025/26 Champions League will take place on Tuesday at Malmö New Stadium, where the local Malmö side will host Danish giants Copenhagen. Here’s my prediction for the outcome of this thrilling encounter, with a solid chance for success.

Match preview

The Swedish club heads into the third qualifying round in excellent form—having swept through the previous two stages without a single slip, winning all four matches. Thanks to regular action in the Swedish league (17 rounds already played), Malmö look like a well-drilled and tactically balanced unit, giving them a significant edge in August. Moreover, the "Sky Blues" have been consistently finding the net in European competitions, further boosting their chances in this fixture.

However, their recent home performances in the Champions League haven’t been the most stable: Malmö have failed to win six of their last eight European home matches. Nevertheless, Henrik Rystam’s squad are capable of delivering high intensity and relentless pressing—especially against a side that’s not yet at peak fitness. The key to success will be making the most of set-pieces and breaking down the visitors’ compact defense.

Copenhagen breezed past Kosovo’s Drita in the second round without much trouble, but the quality of the opposition was a tier lower. The Danes are just kicking off their season and have played only three league matches so far, defeating relatively modest opponents. It’s too early to judge their current form. Traditionally, Copenhagen have also struggled away from home in the Champions League, with just one win in their last five away fixtures.

Copenhagen certainly have class and experience in Europe—this is their 17th Champions League campaign, so they can’t be written off. But a lack of freshness and cohesion, the departure of key players in the off-season, and a tough fixture list could all work against the visitors. Especially with the pressure of Malmö’s home crowd and the need to defend from the opening whistle.

Probable lineups

  • Malmö: Robin Olsen – Andrei Djuric, Gabriel Busanello, Jens Stryger Larsen, Colin Rösler, Pontus Jansson – Oliver Berg, Otto Rosengren, Sead Hakšabanović, Taha Ali – Hugo Bolin.
  • Copenhagen: Dominik Kotarski – Birger Meling, Gabriel Pereira, Munashe Garananga, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Rodrigo Uescas – Lukas Lerager, Mohamed Elias Achouri, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Thomas Delaney – Andreas Cornelius.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first official Champions League meeting between Malmö and Copenhagen.
  • The Swedes have avoided defeat in 6 of their last 8 European matches.
  • In 8 of Copenhagen’s last 12 Champions League away matches, both teams have not scored.

Prediction

Malmö take to the pitch in better physical shape and with a well-honed game plan, as seen in their results and consistent attacking play. Meanwhile, Copenhagen have yet to hit their stride and haven’t convinced away from home, especially on the European stage. With freshness, home crowd support, and their trademark tempo, Malmö have a great chance to at least avoid defeat. Our pick: “Malmö double chance” at 1.58.

