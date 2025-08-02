Manchester United vs Everton prediction, H2H and likely lineups - August 3, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.97 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the final matches of the Premier League Summer Series preseason tournament will take place on Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, where Manchester United will face Everton. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter with an attractive odds line.

Match preview

The Red Devils have looked confident throughout their American tour, showing a level of organization far superior to their opponents. Victories over West Ham (2-1) and Bournemouth (4-1) proved that Amorim’s side is finding the right rhythm and steadily approaching peak form. Even without several key players, United are displaying fast-paced, attacking football with aggressive pressing and plenty of variety up front.

Given the busy schedule, the squad rotation and involvement of young talents have been impressive—Williams, Dorgu, and Diallo are all getting minutes. Højlund continues to lead the line despite transfer rumors swirling around him. The assured performances of Mbeumo and the emergence of Cunha have added even more depth to the attacking unit. In terms of stability and tactical discipline, United currently look like a well-oiled machine.

Everton’s preseason, meanwhile, has been a case of “it can’t get any worse.” Moyes’s team has lost three of their four matches, and the last two by a combined score of 1-5. Only in the game against West Ham (1-2) did the Toffees finally net their first goal of the tournament, but chaos still reigns in defense, and the goalkeepers are offering little support.

The lineup keeps changing from match to match, but it’s done little to bring stability. Tarkowski’s return is a plus, but the absence of Branthwaite and Coleman leaves glaring holes at the back. Barry and Alcaraz have yet to fit into the system, and it’s tough to expect a breakthrough from them in this final friendly. Physically and mentally, Everton still look unprepared for the season.

Probable lineups

Manchester United: Heaton – Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw – Diallo, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu – Fernandes, Cunha – Højlund

Heaton – Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw – Diallo, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu – Fernandes, Cunha – Højlund Everton: Pickford – Patterson, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko – Garner, Gueye – N’Diaye, Alcaraz, McNeil – Beto

Match facts and head-to-head

Manchester United have won 4 of their last 5 meetings with Everton.

United have scored at least twice in each of their last 3 matches.

Everton have not won a friendly since July 15.

Prediction

Given the current form and performances in this tournament, Manchester United are clear favorites. Amorim’s tactical vision is already taking shape, while Moyes is still searching for any sort of optimal lineup. However, considering rotation and the typically cautious tempo of final preseason games, this match is unlikely to turn into a high-scoring affair.