RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Manchester United vs Everton prediction, H2H and likely lineups - August 3, 2025

Manchester United vs Everton prediction, H2H and likely lineups - August 3, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Everton prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Manchester United
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
03 aug 2025, 17:00
- : -
International, Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Everton
Everton Everton Schedule Everton News Everton Transfers
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.97
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the final matches of the Premier League Summer Series preseason tournament will take place on Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, where Manchester United will face Everton. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter with an attractive odds line.

Match preview

The Red Devils have looked confident throughout their American tour, showing a level of organization far superior to their opponents. Victories over West Ham (2-1) and Bournemouth (4-1) proved that Amorim’s side is finding the right rhythm and steadily approaching peak form. Even without several key players, United are displaying fast-paced, attacking football with aggressive pressing and plenty of variety up front.

Given the busy schedule, the squad rotation and involvement of young talents have been impressive—Williams, Dorgu, and Diallo are all getting minutes. Højlund continues to lead the line despite transfer rumors swirling around him. The assured performances of Mbeumo and the emergence of Cunha have added even more depth to the attacking unit. In terms of stability and tactical discipline, United currently look like a well-oiled machine.

Everton’s preseason, meanwhile, has been a case of “it can’t get any worse.” Moyes’s team has lost three of their four matches, and the last two by a combined score of 1-5. Only in the game against West Ham (1-2) did the Toffees finally net their first goal of the tournament, but chaos still reigns in defense, and the goalkeepers are offering little support.

The lineup keeps changing from match to match, but it’s done little to bring stability. Tarkowski’s return is a plus, but the absence of Branthwaite and Coleman leaves glaring holes at the back. Barry and Alcaraz have yet to fit into the system, and it’s tough to expect a breakthrough from them in this final friendly. Physically and mentally, Everton still look unprepared for the season.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester United: Heaton – Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw – Diallo, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu – Fernandes, Cunha – Højlund
  • Everton: Pickford – Patterson, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko – Garner, Gueye – N’Diaye, Alcaraz, McNeil – Beto

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Manchester United have won 4 of their last 5 meetings with Everton.
  • United have scored at least twice in each of their last 3 matches.
  • Everton have not won a friendly since July 15.

Prediction

Given the current form and performances in this tournament, Manchester United are clear favorites. Amorim’s tactical vision is already taking shape, while Moyes is still searching for any sort of optimal lineup. However, considering rotation and the typically cautious tempo of final preseason games, this match is unlikely to turn into a high-scoring affair.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.97
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Marseille vs Sevilla prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Marseille vs Sevilla. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 2, 2025 Marseille Odds: 1.68 Sevilla Recommended Mostbet
Arminia Bielefeld vs Fortuna Duesseldorf prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Arminia vs Fortuna Düsseldorf prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Arminia Bielefeld Odds: 1.54 Fortuna Duesseldorf Bet now 1xBet
Gent vs RAAL La Louviere prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:45 Gent vs La Louvière preview, H2H and probable lineups – August 2, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.69 RAAL La Louviere Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 07:00 Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.89 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Greuther Fuerth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Greuther Fuerth Odds: 1.75 Dynamo Dresden Bet now 1xBet
Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.91 Kaiserslautern Bet now Mostbet
Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Magdeburg Odds: 3.75 Eintracht Braunschweig Recommended Mostbet
Genk vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Genk Odds: 1.61 Royal Antwerp Bet now 1xBet
Ajax vs Monaco prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.7 Monaco Bet now Mostbet
Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 10:00 Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Cercle Brugge Odds: 1.75 Anderlecht Recommended Melbet
Celtic vs St. Mirren prediction Scottish Premiership 03 aug 2025, 11:30 Celtic vs St Mirren: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 3, 2025 Celtic Odds: 2.02 St. Mirren Bet now Melbet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs OH Leuven prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 12:30 Royal Union SG vs Leuven: Who will claim their first win of the season? Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.75 OH Leuven Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Kiryat Gat 1 - 3 Fomget Genclik ve Spor Today, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
1
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
3
83’
Racing FC Union Luxembourg 1 - 0 SFK Riga Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
1
SFK Riga
0
41’
Spartak Myjava 0 - 1 Swieqi United Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
0
Swieqi United
1
40’
Guria Lanchkhuti 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
0
Cliftonville
0
41’
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:18 Ronaldo is gathering friends. Al Nassr wants to lure Bruno Fernandes Basketball news Today, 12:41 A record-breaking NBA contract on the horizon. Doncic signs new deal with Lakers Basketball news Today, 12:05 No avoiding controversy! Real and Barcelona may leave EuroLeague for new NBA tournament Football news Today, 11:33 Ukrainian Premier League match between LNZ and Zorya interrupted. What happened? Cricket News Today, 11:13 Stuart Broad returns to Australia in a new role—as Ashes commentator Football news Today, 10:59 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 10:27 What a twist! 38-year-old David Luiz returns to Europe Football news Today, 09:59 "I want to see him in a Newcastle shirt again." Howe comments on possible Isak departure Football news Today, 09:24 Shocking decision by Luis Enrique. Donnarumma close to leaving PSG Football news Today, 09:00 Gonzalo García to leave Real? Several La Liga clubs interested in loan move
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores