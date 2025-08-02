RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025

Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ajax vs Monaco prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
03 aug 2025, 08:00
- : -
International,
Review Prediction
One of Sunday's friendlies will take place in Amsterdam, where local side Ajax hosts Monaco. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

After a disastrous end to last season, when the team squandered a nine-point lead and lost the title, Ajax has entered the new preseason cycle hoping for a fresh start under Johnny Heitinga. Despite a reshuffled squad and the loss of several key players, the Amsterdam side put in solid performances in friendlies, including a convincing 6-3 win over Hibernian and a 5-1 rout of Celtic. However, their latest encounter with Como highlighted ongoing defensive issues—conceding three unanswered goals speaks volumes.

Nevertheless, Ajax’s attacking potential remains impressive: experienced players like Weghorst, Klaassen, and Berghuis provide depth and versatility up front. Heitinga is actively rotating his squad, testing new combinations and tactical setups, but in key matches he usually trusts his proven warriors. This upcoming match will be a real test of the Dutch club’s mental resilience and their ability to bounce back from setbacks.

Monaco finished last Ligue 1 season on a high, securing third place and a direct ticket to the Champions League group stage. Their triumph over Lyon in the penultimate round was especially crucial, locking them into the top three before the final matchday. Despite a heavy defeat to Lens in the season finale, Adi Hütter’s men showed remarkable consistency throughout the campaign.

On the continental stage, the Monegasques failed to progress beyond the first playoff round, losing to Benfica 4-3 on aggregate. Domestic competitions also yielded no silverware—a French Cup exit at the hands of Reims was a bitter pill to swallow. However, their summer preparations inspire optimism: wins over Cercle Brugge, Coventry, and Torino, plus a draw with Nottingham, underscore the squad’s work ethic and depth. The team is showing a strong balance between attacking prowess and defensive solidity, which could be the key to a successful start in the new season.

Probable lineups

  • Ajax: Jaros; Regeer, Bouwman, Baas, Wijndal; Berghuis, Mokio, Klaassen; Traoré, Weghorst, Moro.
  • Monaco: Köhn, Teze, Singo, Kehrer, Caio Henrique, Akliouche, Zakaria, Camara, Minamino, Embolo, Biereth

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last 20 matches, Ajax have claimed 11 wins and suffered 5 defeats.
  • During the same stretch, Monaco have 12 wins and just 3 losses.
  • The French side comes into this match on a three-game winning streak.

Prediction

Taking into account Monaco’s current form and consistency, as well as their European experience, the French team appears to be the favorite in this encounter. Expect the Monegasques to set the tone in this match.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
