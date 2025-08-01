Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025

Prediction on game Win Tottenham Odds: 1.89 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the final matches of the pre-season will take place on Sunday at Seoul's World Cup Stadium, where London’s Tottenham Hotspur face off against Newcastle United. Both sides are wrapping up their Asian tours and come into this head-to-head in completely different emotional states. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Thomas Frank’s men are playing mature, well-structured football, and their pre-season has only reinforced that impression. The victory over Arsenal in Hong Kong wasn’t just a prestigious win—it showcased discipline and creative solutions, including Pape Sarr’s genius goal from the halfway line. Spurs have gone unbeaten through pre-season, and even their draws against lower-division sides proved useful for bedding in the squad.

The midfield depth and attacking combinations deserve special mention—Son, Richarlison, and Kudus have shown strong chemistry and relentless pace. Solanke’s absence in the previous game slightly limited their finishing options, but even without him, the Londoners maintained control and kept up the pressure. Against Newcastle, Spurs will surely aim to dictate play and dominate possession from the opening whistle.

For Newcastle, the summer campaign has been a real trial: three straight defeats in friendlies have hit the team’s morale and confidence hard. Most worrying is the lack of attacking cohesion—even with talents like Elanga and Gordon, the Magpies couldn’t break down the K-League All-Stars’ defense. The absence of Alexander Isak, whose potential transfer to Liverpool is being widely discussed, makes their attacking threat far less intimidating.

Still, Newcastle have a core that can adapt quickly, especially under intense pressing. The likely return of Bruno Guimaraes and the stability of Joelinton in midfield give them a shot at controlling at least some stretches of the match. The key will be to avoid a shaky start and not let Tottenham build momentum too quickly, or the game could slip away before halftime.

Probable lineups

Tottenham : Vicario — Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence — Maddison, Bentancur, Sarr — Kudus, Richarlison, Son

: Vicario — Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence — Maddison, Bentancur, Sarr — Kudus, Richarlison, Son Newcastle: Pope — Trippier, Schär, Lascelles, Burn — Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton — Murphy, Osula, Barnes

Match facts and head-to-head

Newcastle have beaten Tottenham in five of their last six meetings.

Spurs are unbeaten in all four of their summer friendlies.

Newcastle have lost three pre-season matches in a row and failed to score in their last two games.

Prediction

The Londoners look more organized and ready for the season, both physically and mentally. Newcastle’s squad losses and inconsistent form make Tottenham the clear favorite here. We recommend backing a 'Tottenham win' at odds of 1.89.