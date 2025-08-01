RU RU ES ES FR FR
Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025

Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025

Greuther Fuerth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Greuther Fuerth
03 aug 2025, 07:30
- : -
Germany, Furth, Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer
Dynamo Dresden
Dynamo Dresden Dynamo Dresden Schedule Dynamo Dresden News Dynamo Dresden Transfers
One of the opening round matches of the German 2. Bundesliga will take place on Sunday at the Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Fürth, where the local side Greuther Fürth faces newly promoted Dynamo Dresden. Here’s our dynamic prediction for this clash, offering excellent value for success.

Match preview

The Kleeblätter didn’t have the most impressive campaign last season, but showed real confidence at home, losing just six out of 17 matches and netting 26 goals in the process. The team made some targeted signings during the summer transfer window, aiming for a more aggressive and fast-paced style of football in the new campaign.

The Fürth coaching staff worked intensively with the squad in preseason, focusing on pressing and ball control. From the opening whistle, they plan to impose their style, dominate the midfield, and make up for last season’s shortcomings.

Dynamo’s return to the 2. Bundesliga is a logical result of their strong showing in the third division. However, the level of competition here is much higher, and newly promoted teams especially struggle on the road, where the pace and physical intensity are a world apart from the 3. Liga.

Despite some reinforcements, the Dresden side is still adapting to the new level. Their game plan early on will rely on a compact defense and rapid counter-attacks — a strategy that may pay off in the long run, but will be a real test against a side of Fürth’s caliber in the opening round.

Probable line-ups

  • Greuther Fürth: Boevink, Dem, Dietz, Cirajs, Itter, Munz, Klaus, Olesen, Green, Higl, Hrgota.
  • Dynamo Dresden: Schreiber, Faber, Kammernekt, Banning, Risch, Amoako, Lemmer, Menzel, Meisner, Koter, Kuke.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Dynamo haven’t beaten Fürth in their last 5 head-to-head encounters.
  • Last season, Fürth lost only 6 out of 17 home games.
  • Fürth have won 3 of their last 5 matches against Dynamo Dresden.

Prediction

Based on form, motivation, and historical results, Greuther Fürth look like the favorites in this matchup. Home stats, the visitors’ adaptation to the division, and Fürth’s aggressive style all point toward the hosts. Our tip: Greuther Fürth to win with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.75.

