Four minutes were enough. Ekitike scores his first goal for Liverpool

On Sunday, August 10, the new season officially kicked off in England. Liverpool and Crystal Palace faced off at Wembley in the Community Shield.

The Reds started the match with four new signings in the lineup. Arne Slot handed debuts to Frimpong, Kerkez, Wirtz, and Ekitike, tasking them with leading the team to their first trophy of the campaign.

The reigning English champions wasted no time and broke the deadlock in just the 4th minute. Hugo Ekitike combined with Florian Wirtz, drifted into the center, and clinically slotted a low shot into the far corner.

It's also worth noting that this was Crystal Palace's first-ever appearance in the Community Shield, while Liverpool now boasts 16 victories in the competition. Only Arsenal (17 wins) and Manchester United (21) have claimed the trophy more often.