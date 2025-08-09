Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 11, 2025, Exploria Stadium in Orlando will host one of the most anticipated clashes of the MLS regular season as Orlando City welcomes fierce rivals Inter Miami.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

The sides have met 17 times since 2020: Orlando has 7 wins, Miami has 6, with 4 draws.

In Orlando, the "Lions" have won 5 of 8 home games against Miami.

Their last encounter ended in a 3-0 away victory for Orlando (May 2025).

Orlando's biggest win is 3-0, while Miami's record is 4-1 (2021).

The "Florida Derby" is a heated rivalry that always draws MLS fans' attention.

These fixtures average 2.7 goals per match.

Orlando is unbeaten against Miami in league play since August 2023 (4 wins, 1 draw).

In 9 of the last 10 head-to-heads, at least one team has scored 2 or more goals.

Match preview:

Both teams are neck and neck in the Eastern Conference standings: Miami sits fifth with 42 points, Orlando is sixth with 41. The hosts come into this clash after two straight away wins, but have only managed two victories in their last six home fixtures. Still, their attack is firing on all cylinders—Orlando has scored in 14 consecutive games, with Martín Ojeda (13 goals and 11 assists) and Luis Muriel, fresh off a Leagues Cup hat-trick, leading the charge. Inter Miami will be out for revenge after May's 0-3 defeat, but will have to do so without Lionel Messi, which dulls their attacking edge, though Luis Suárez and Segovia remain potent threats in front of goal. In the last five meetings, each side has one win and one draw, underscoring just how evenly matched these rivals are.

Probable lineups:

Orlando City: Gallese, Freeman, Schlegel, Jansson, Brekalo, Pašalić, Atuesta, Araújo, Cortés, Muriel, Ojeda.

Gallese, Freeman, Schlegel, Jansson, Brekalo, Pašalić, Atuesta, Araújo, Cortés, Muriel, Ojeda. Inter Miami: Ríos, Weigandt, Picart, Luján, Alba, Allende, De Paul, Busquets, Segovia, Pico, Suárez.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami prediction:

Given the intensity of this rivalry and the storied history between these sides, I expect a sharp, attacking contest from both teams. Both Orlando and Inter boast top-tier talent capable of swinging the momentum single-handedly and adding real bite up front. With so many offensive weapons on display, there's every reason to expect a high-scoring affair loaded with chances. My pick: over 3 total goals in the match (odds 1.6).