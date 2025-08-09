Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 9, 2025, as part of their pre-season preparations, Bournemouth will face Real Sociedad in a friendly match. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the teams' attacking potential in this clash.

Bournemouth

The English side Bournemouth delivered a strong campaign in the Premier League. Although the team missed out on European competitions, their performance throughout the season was impressive—finishing ninth in the league table. Now, the Cherries have kicked off their preparations for the new Premier League season, which is set to start in a month. Their first fixture? Against reigning champions Liverpool.

Their good run in the Premier League hasn't gone unnoticed—a number of key players have already left the club. Milos Kerkez has joined Liverpool, while Dean Huijsen has moved to Real Madrid. It’s possible these won’t be the last departures, as major clubs continue to show interest in Bournemouth’s top talents.

The team is currently working with a refreshed squad, building chemistry and understanding in order to hit the ground running in the new season. Bournemouth started with two wins—beating Hibernian 2-1 and Bristol City 6-2. They then participated in the Premier League Summer Series, playing three games: a confident 3-0 win over Everton, but defeats to Manchester United (1-4) and West Ham (0-2).

After the clash with Real Sociedad, the team will switch focus to preparing for the league opener—an away trip to face champions Liverpool.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad had a rather disappointing season in La Liga, finishing only 11th and falling six points short of the European qualification zone. The last time something similar happened was back in the 2018/2019 season, when the Basque side also missed out on continental football. In the Europa League, they reached the Round of 16 before being eliminated by Manchester United.

The end of last season was tough for Sociedad—winning just twice in their final nine La Liga matches. However, their pre-season preparations have been energetic and confident. Out of five friendlies, they recorded three wins, one draw and just one defeat.

After their meeting with Bournemouth, the Spanish club will start focusing on the La Liga opener, where they’ll play away to Valencia.

As for head-to-heads, Bournemouth and Real Sociedad have met only once before—in a friendly back in 2022. On that occasion, Real Sociedad came out on top, winning 2-1.

Probable lineups

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Traoré, Brooks, Scott, Tavernier, Evanilson

Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Traoré, Brooks, Scott, Tavernier, Evanilson Real Sociedad: Remiro, Gomez, Gonzalez, Goti Lopez, Elustondo, Carrera, Oyarzabal, Pacheco, Ruperes, Sucic, Turrientes

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Four of Bournemouth’s last five matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in four of their last five matches.

Both teams have scored in three of Sociedad’s last four games.

Bournemouth vs Real Sociedad match prediction

Both teams head into this match in decent shape, boasting impressive attacking stats. Bournemouth have been playing bold, open football in recent fixtures, often hitting the over on total goals. Real Sociedad have also enjoyed a solid pre-season, regularly exchanging goals with their opponents. Given both teams’ approach and pre-season form, we can expect an open game with plenty of chances. My bet for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.55.