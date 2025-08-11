RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Own trick! Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson pulls off creative ruse before penalty shootout against Liverpool

Own trick! Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson pulls off creative ruse before penalty shootout against Liverpool

A serious level of subterfuge.
Football news Today, 11:35
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Dean Henderson kicks a penalty in the match against Liverpool Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

A little cheat sheet helped the goalkeeper secure a penalty shootout victory for his team.

Details: After Crystal Palace clinched the English Super Cup in a penalty shootout against Liverpool, eagle-eyed fans spotted a clever trick Henderson used to gain the upper hand during the spot-kicks.

In one of the broadcast shots, a water bottle wrapped in Henderson’s towel came into focus. It turned out this was part of the keeper’s plan: the bottle’s label had the names of Liverpool’s regular penalty takers, along with the likely direction of their shots.

(https://www.thesun.co.uk)

This twist made the situation even more entertaining, considering that Palace won the shootout and Liverpool’s misses came from players on Henderson’s list: Salah, Mac Allister, and Elliott.

(https://www.thesun.co.uk)

This marked Palace’s second major final triumph of the year. Earlier in the FA Cup, they defeated Manchester City.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Reminder: With Salah’s nightmare miss! Crystal Palace beat Liverpool in a penalty shootout to win the English Super Cup

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Community Shield England Community Shield England Fixtures Community Shield England Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores