Own trick! Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson pulls off creative ruse before penalty shootout against Liverpool
A little cheat sheet helped the goalkeeper secure a penalty shootout victory for his team.
Details: After Crystal Palace clinched the English Super Cup in a penalty shootout against Liverpool, eagle-eyed fans spotted a clever trick Henderson used to gain the upper hand during the spot-kicks.
In one of the broadcast shots, a water bottle wrapped in Henderson’s towel came into focus. It turned out this was part of the keeper’s plan: the bottle’s label had the names of Liverpool’s regular penalty takers, along with the likely direction of their shots.
This twist made the situation even more entertaining, considering that Palace won the shootout and Liverpool’s misses came from players on Henderson’s list: Salah, Mac Allister, and Elliott.
This marked Palace’s second major final triumph of the year. Earlier in the FA Cup, they defeated Manchester City.
