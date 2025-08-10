Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.64 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the first-round fixtures of the English League Cup takes place on Tuesday at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, where the hosts welcome Doncaster Rovers. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Middlesbrough kicked off the new Championship season with a 1-0 win over Swansea, sending a strong signal to the fans after last year’s inconsistent finish. Michael Carrick’s men have traditionally been formidable at home, and Riverside remains a fortress where Doncaster have never claimed a victory. The League Cup also holds special significance for Boro—it was in this competition that they secured their first major trophy in the 2003/04 season.

Recently, the team has shown consistent attacking output, scoring in nearly every match, though conceding has also become a regular occurrence. This makes their games more entertaining, but also riskier in cup ties, where a single mistake can be decisive. Carrick is likely to give chances to several squad players, but Boro are still expected to get the job done and advance.

The visitors begin their campaign in League One after a successful promotion and have already chalked up back-to-back league wins, including a comeback 2-1 triumph over Mansfield. Doncaster are in fine form—unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions, and notably, they’ve scored at least twice in 4 of their last 5 away games. Confidence and an attacking mindset are Rovers’ main assets for this encounter.

Although their best-ever League Cup run ended in the quarterfinals, their motivation to progress is obvious—clashes against Championship sides are a great test of strength. Grant McCann’s men know how to grind out results, especially on the road, where they rely on a compact mid-block and rapid transitions into attack.

Probable lineups

Middlesbrough : Sol Brynn, Luke Ayling, Dael Fry, Isaiah Jones, Kadin Britten, Austin Morgis, Hayden Hackney, Sam Silvera, Morgan Whittaker, Tony Konuyi, Denis Burgzorff

: Sol Brynn, Luke Ayling, Dael Fry, Isaiah Jones, Kadin Britten, Austin Morgis, Hayden Hackney, Sam Silvera, Morgan Whittaker, Tony Konuyi, Denis Burgzorff Doncaster: Thimothée Lo-Tutala, Owen Bailey, Conor O'Riordan, Michael Pearson, Josh Maxwell, Ben Crew, George Broadbent, Lee Molino, Harry Clifton, Glenn Middleton, Brandon Hanlan

Match facts and H2H

Middlesbrough have never lost to Doncaster at home in official matches.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Boro’s last 6 games.

Doncaster have netted at least two goals in 4 of their last 5 away fixtures.

Prediction

Given the visitors’ current form and the hosts’ tendency to concede even when winning, this could be a high-scoring affair from both sides. Middlesbrough remain favourites, but Doncaster’s attacking threat shouldn’t be underestimated. Our pick: Both teams to score at odds of 1.64.