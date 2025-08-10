Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.92 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the first round matches of the English League Cup will take place on Tuesday at Ewood Park in Blackburn, where the local Blackburn Rovers will face Bradford City. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

Valérien Ismaël's side kicked off their Championship campaign with a 0-1 defeat to West Brom, despite a strong finish to last season—four wins and a draw in their last five matches. Rovers had a solid preseason, winning four out of five games, and they also hold a positive head-to-head record against Bradford in recent years.

However, the club comes into the match with significant absences—Pearce, Forshaw, Tavares are all sidelined, and defender Carter is out for an extended period. At home, Blackburn traditionally play with attacking intent, but matches against Bradford haven't always been high-scoring. Ismaël will likely look for a balance between going forward and caution, especially considering the congested fixture list and squad limitations.

Graham Alexander's team started their League One campaign with a win, but followed it up with a goalless draw against Northampton in round two. Bradford had a steady preseason and currently have a full squad available, giving their coach tactical flexibility and options for this cup tie. Experienced defenders and pacey wide players could cause the hosts plenty of problems.

The visitors don't often meet Blackburn, but they do have wins to their name, including a friendly in 2021. In this season’s League Cup, Bradford will surely focus on defensive solidity and capitalizing on any mistakes by the opposition, as their away form can sometimes be inconsistent.

Probable lineups

Blackburn Rovers : Toth — Brittain, Hyam, Wharton, Ribeiro — Travis, Tronstad — Hedges, Henriksson, Gueye — Ohashi

: Toth — Brittain, Hyam, Wharton, Ribeiro — Travis, Tronstad — Hedges, Henriksson, Gueye — Ohashi Bradford City: Walker — Pennington, J. Wright, Tilt, Neuville — Power, Lee, Touray, Sarcevic, Poynton — Humphrys.

Match facts and head-to-head

Blackburn have won 4 of their last 7 matches against Bradford.

In 5 of the last 7 meetings, one or both teams failed to score.

Twice in that span, Blackburn secured 1-0 victories.

Prediction

Given the home side’s injury problems and the visitors’ cautious approach, this could be a tight and low-scoring affair. Blackburn have the edge in quality and recent stats, but this won’t be a walk in the park. Our bet for this match: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.92.