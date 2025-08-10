Prediction on game W2(-1.0) Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the English League Cup first round clashes will take place on Tuesday at Rodney Parade in Newport, where local side Newport County will host Millwall. The two-division gap between the teams makes the visitors clear favorites, but the hosts will look to capitalize on home advantage and the unpredictable nature of the cup. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this matchup with solid chances of success.

Match preview

The League Two club started the new season on a positive note, claiming victory over Crawley Town in the second round of the league and winning a penalty shootout against Barnet in the League Cup preliminary round. Under David Hughes, the team remains unbeaten so far, but their defense is still vulnerable — five goals scored and four conceded in three official matches. For a side that narrowly avoided relegation last season, stability and confidence on the pitch are key objectives.

However, Newport failed to impress at home towards the end of the last campaign, losing three of their final six matches at Rodney Parade and failing to win any of them. The upcoming game will be their first home fixture of the season, and it’s crucial for the team to show character if they want to put up a fight against a much stronger opponent. The cup atmosphere and home crowd support might be their only major trump card.

The Lions kicked off their Championship campaign with a 2-1 win over Norwich City, continuing a strong run that began in pre-season, where they won all four friendlies with a combined score of 14-0. New manager Alex Neil has only overseen one official match so far, but has already demonstrated an organized and dynamic style of play. Despite being favorites, the team will be cautious, given that they’ve exited the League Cup at the first round in two of the last three seasons.

Millwall’s track record in this competition is far from stellar — the club hasn’t progressed beyond the third round since the 1994/95 season. However, the gulf in class compared to Newport is obvious, and with proper focus, the visitors should advance. The game plan is simple: score early and control the match, giving the hosts no reason to hope.

Probable lineups

Newport County : Tzanev — Shephard, Jenkins, Baker, Davies — Lloyd, Smith, Patten — Thomas, Kamwa, Reindorf

: Tzanev — Shephard, Jenkins, Baker, Davies — Lloyd, Smith, Patten — Thomas, Kamwa, Reindorf Millwall: Crocombe — Cama, Tanganga, Cooper, Sturge — De Norre, Luongo — Negli, Coburn, Aziz — Langstaff.

Match facts and head-to-head

The only official meeting between these teams ended in a 3-0 win for Millwall in the 2020 FA Cup.

Millwall have been knocked out in the first round of the League Cup in two of the last three seasons.

Newport failed to win any of their last six home matches of the previous season.

Prediction

The gap in quality and squad depth is simply too great to expect an upset. Millwall have a strong chance of a comfortable win, especially if they score early and prevent the hosts from feeding off emotion. Our pick: "Millwall to win with a -1.0 handicap" at odds of 1.68.