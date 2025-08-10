RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Newport County vs Millwall prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025

Newport County vs Millwall prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Newport vs Millwall prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Newport
Newport Newport Schedule Newport News Newport Transfers
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Table EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Fixtures EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Predictions
12 aug 2025, 14:30
- : -
England, Newport, Rodney Parade
Millwall
Millwall Millwall Schedule Millwall News Millwall Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1.0)
Odds: 1.68
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the English League Cup first round clashes will take place on Tuesday at Rodney Parade in Newport, where local side Newport County will host Millwall. The two-division gap between the teams makes the visitors clear favorites, but the hosts will look to capitalize on home advantage and the unpredictable nature of the cup. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this matchup with solid chances of success.

Match preview

The League Two club started the new season on a positive note, claiming victory over Crawley Town in the second round of the league and winning a penalty shootout against Barnet in the League Cup preliminary round. Under David Hughes, the team remains unbeaten so far, but their defense is still vulnerable — five goals scored and four conceded in three official matches. For a side that narrowly avoided relegation last season, stability and confidence on the pitch are key objectives.

However, Newport failed to impress at home towards the end of the last campaign, losing three of their final six matches at Rodney Parade and failing to win any of them. The upcoming game will be their first home fixture of the season, and it’s crucial for the team to show character if they want to put up a fight against a much stronger opponent. The cup atmosphere and home crowd support might be their only major trump card.

The Lions kicked off their Championship campaign with a 2-1 win over Norwich City, continuing a strong run that began in pre-season, where they won all four friendlies with a combined score of 14-0. New manager Alex Neil has only overseen one official match so far, but has already demonstrated an organized and dynamic style of play. Despite being favorites, the team will be cautious, given that they’ve exited the League Cup at the first round in two of the last three seasons.

Millwall’s track record in this competition is far from stellar — the club hasn’t progressed beyond the third round since the 1994/95 season. However, the gulf in class compared to Newport is obvious, and with proper focus, the visitors should advance. The game plan is simple: score early and control the match, giving the hosts no reason to hope.

Probable lineups

  • Newport County: Tzanev — Shephard, Jenkins, Baker, Davies — Lloyd, Smith, Patten — Thomas, Kamwa, Reindorf
  • Millwall: Crocombe — Cama, Tanganga, Cooper, Sturge — De Norre, Luongo — Negli, Coburn, Aziz — Langstaff.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The only official meeting between these teams ended in a 3-0 win for Millwall in the 2020 FA Cup.
  • Millwall have been knocked out in the first round of the League Cup in two of the last three seasons.
  • Newport failed to win any of their last six home matches of the previous season.

Prediction

The gap in quality and squad depth is simply too great to expect an upset. Millwall have a strong chance of a comfortable win, especially if they score early and prevent the hosts from feeding off emotion. Our pick: "Millwall to win with a -1.0 handicap" at odds of 1.68.

Prediction on game W2(-1.0)
Odds: 1.68
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Argentinos Juniors vs Union prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:00 Argentinos Juniors vs Unión de Santa Fe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025 Argentinos Juniors Odds: 1.77 Union Recommended Melbet
Gremio vs Sport Recife prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:30 Gremio vs Sport Recife prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025 Gremio Odds: 1.85 Sport Recife Bet now Mostbet
Club Universidad Nacional vs Necaxa prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 20:00 Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025 Club Universidad Nacional Odds: 2.05 Necaxa Bet now 1xBet
Orlando City vs Inter Miami CF prediction MLS USA Today, 20:00 Orlando City vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025 Orlando City Odds: 1.6 Inter Miami CF Recommended 1xBet
LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC prediction MLS USA Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025 LA Galaxy Odds: 1.56 Seattle Sounders FC Bet now 1xBet
Santos Laguna vs CD Guadalajara prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 22:05 Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025 Santos Laguna Odds: 1.82 CD Guadalajara Bet now Mostbet
North Eastern Metro Stars vs Macarthur FC prediction Australia Cup 11 aug 2025, 06:00 North-Eastern Metrostars vs Macarthur: who will reach the Australia Cup quarterfinals? North Eastern Metro Stars Odds: 1.6 Macarthur FC Recommended Melbet
South Africa vs Guinea prediction African Nations Championship 11 aug 2025, 10:00 South Africa vs Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025 South Africa Odds: 2.44 Guinea Bet now Melbet
Uganda vs Niger prediction African Nations Championship 11 aug 2025, 13:00 Uganda vs Niger, H2H and probable line-ups — August 11, 2025 Uganda Odds: 1.92 Niger Bet now Mostbet
Estoril vs Estrela da Amadora prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 11 aug 2025, 13:45 Estoril vs Estrela Amadora: will the hosts start with a win? Estoril Odds: 1.87 Estrela da Amadora Recommended 1xBet
Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction Super Lig Turkey 11 aug 2025, 14:30 Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 August 2025 Trabzonspor Odds: 1.97 Kocaelispor Bet now 1xBet
FC Porto vs Vitoria de Guimaraes prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 11 aug 2025, 15:45 Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025 FC Porto Odds: 1.55 Vitoria de Guimaraes Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores