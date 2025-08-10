Prediction on game Win Rijeka Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the most intriguing Europa League qualification clashes will unfold on Tuesday at Tolka Park in Dublin, where Irish side Shelbourne hosts Croatian outfit Rijeka. In the first leg, Shelbourne pulled off a stunning 2-1 away victory and now look to defend their advantage in front of their home fans. Here's a betting tip for this encounter with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

The Irish club comes into this game in high spirits — the shock away win in the first leg has given the squad a major morale boost. Joe O'Brien has built a compact defensive unit that effectively disrupted Rijeka's attacks, while sharp counterattacks delivered the crucial goals.

Domestically, Shelbourne are proving themselves as solid mid-table contenders, showing consistency in their results. The team is unbeaten in their last four Premier Division matches, picking up two wins along the way. This second leg against Rijeka will be a serious test of composure and discipline, as the Croatians are set to play with maximum pressure and aggression.

Rijeka now find themselves in the unfamiliar role of having to chase — rare for a club with their European pedigree. That 2-1 home defeat was a wake-up call, forcing a tactical rethink ahead of the return leg. Radomir Djalovic is known for his attacking philosophy, and an aggressive approach going forward could be the key to success in Dublin.

However, Rijeka must tread carefully — a single away goal conceded could make their task significantly tougher. Expect the visitors to push the tempo from the opening whistle, exploit the flanks, and press high up the pitch, all while minimizing defensive errors. In the new Croatian league season, Rijeka have yet to concede — a 0-0 draw with Osijek and a 2-0 win over Slaven.

Probable lineups

Shelbourne : Spill, Temple, Bone, Norris, Ledwidge, Kelly, Coyle, Chapman, Odubeko, McEnroe, Martin

: Spill, Temple, Bone, Norris, Ledwidge, Kelly, Coyle, Chapman, Odubeko, McEnroe, Martin Rijeka: Zlomislic, Orec, Majstorovic, Radeljic, Devetak, Petrovic, Jankovic, Dantas, Menalo, Ndokit, Fruk.

Match facts and head-to-head

The first and only previous meeting between these teams ended in a 2-1 away win for Shelbourne in Croatia.

Rijeka have failed to win either of their last two away matches in European competition.

Shelbourne have won 3 of their last 5 matches in all competitions.

Prediction

Despite Shelbourne's heroics in the first leg, Rijeka possess a higher level of individual quality and European experience. I expect the visitors to take control and claim victory — possibly with a clean sheet. The recommended bet for this match is "Rijeka to win" at odds of 1.67.