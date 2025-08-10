Controversial incident. The referee did not award a penalty against Liverpool for Mac Allister's handball

Liverpool and Crystal Palace are facing off in the Community Shield clash.

Late in the match, a moment sparked heated debate. The referee did not call a handball on Alexis Mac Allister inside his own penalty area.

Chris Kavanagh turned to the VAR system for assistance, but after a video review, he decided there was no infringement. The Crystal Palace players were clearly unhappy with the decision, especially as replays showed the ball did indeed strike the Argentine's hand.

🚨❌ VAR denies penalty appeals for potential Mac Allister handball 👀



🦅 2-2 🔴#CRYLIV | #Community Shield pic.twitter.com/1MXl5lTa8E — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 10, 2025

The incident occurred with the score tied at 2-2, making the frustration of the London club's players entirely understandable.