Controversial incident. The referee did not award a penalty against Liverpool for Mac Allister's handball

Football news Today, 12:03
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Liverpool and Crystal Palace are facing off in the Community Shield clash.

Late in the match, a moment sparked heated debate. The referee did not call a handball on Alexis Mac Allister inside his own penalty area.

Chris Kavanagh turned to the VAR system for assistance, but after a video review, he decided there was no infringement. The Crystal Palace players were clearly unhappy with the decision, especially as replays showed the ball did indeed strike the Argentine's hand.

The incident occurred with the score tied at 2-2, making the frustration of the London club's players entirely understandable.

