On August 19, 2025, the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade will host the first leg of the Champions League 2025/26 playoff round between Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda and Cyprus’s Pafos. Both teams have fought their way through tough qualifying rounds and now face off for a coveted spot in the main stage of Europe’s premier club competition. I suggest a bet on goals in this match.

Match preview

The Serbian side confidently overcame Lech, showcasing their experience and ability to get results. The team has now scored in ten consecutive Champions League fixtures, but defensive lapses are a recurring issue — Crvena Zvezda have conceded in 10 of their last 12 matches. Nevertheless, at home, the Belgrade outfit almost always finds the net, having scored in each of their last 15 games at their own stadium.

In front of their home fans, Crvena Zvezda play aggressively, especially ramping up their attacking output after halftime. However, consistency is lacking: 8 of their last 11 Champions League home games have ended without a Serbian victory. The squad will be weakened by the suspensions of Rodriguo and Krunic, which will impact both the solidity of the defense and the midfield balance.

The Cypriot side stunned Dynamo Kyiv, winning both legs and displaying maturity and balance. This is Pafos’s Champions League debut, and they remain unbeaten in the tournament so far (3 wins and a draw). Their defensive solidity deserves special mention: they have kept clean sheets in their last three qualifying matches.

On the road, Pafos also look composed: they are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 European away games. The team attacks with intent and usually finds the net, but defensive errors are still common — 9 of their last 11 away matches in Europe have seen them concede. The absence of the suspended Kina in midfield will weaken their control, but Pafos can still surprise with their attacking play.

Probable lineups

Crvena Zvezda : Mateus – Sol Yeon-U, Milos Veljkovic, Miloslavlevic, Nair Tiknizyan – Bruno Duarte, Peter Olayinka, Vasile Kostov, Timi Elsnik, Xavi Babika – Sheriff N’Diaye.

: Mateus – Sol Yeon-U, Milos Veljkovic, Miloslavlevic, Nair Tiknizyan – Bruno Duarte, Peter Olayinka, Vasile Kostov, Timi Elsnik, Xavi Babika – Sheriff N’Diaye. Pafos: Neofytos Michail – David Gomez Goldar, Derrick Luckassen, Kostas Pileas, Joao Correia – Ivan Sunjic, Vlad Dragomir, Pepe Rodrigues – Bruno Souza Silva, Muamer Tankovic, Mislav Orsic.

Match facts and head-to-head

Crvena Zvezda have scored in 15 consecutive Champions League home games.

Pafos are unbeaten in the Champions League (3 wins, 1 draw).

Cypriots have conceded at least once in 9 of their last 11 European away games.

Prediction

Both teams approach this clash with different levels of experience but similar defensive issues. The Serbs are traditionally strong at home in Belgrade, but their instability at the back could see them concede. Pafos have shown they can score and compete even against stronger sides. Our pick: “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.76.