One of the UEFA Champions League play-off round clashes will be played on Wednesday at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, where the local side Brugge hosts Scottish giants Rangers. After a convincing 3-1 away victory in the first leg, the Belgians are clear favourites to progress to the group stage. Here's a bet on the outcome of this showdown with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Brugge are in excellent form and continue to display consistency on all fronts. In the first match, Nicky Hayen's squad effectively sealed the win within the opening 20 minutes, scoring three quick goals at Ibrox. Their attacking display was particularly impressive: Christos Tzolis provided two assists and again underlined his status as the team's creative lynchpin.

Beyond their confident first-leg win, Brugge are riding a five-match winning streak across all competitions and demonstrating a high level of tactical organization. The core of the squad has been retained despite major summer sales, and the line-up has been strengthened with new signings, including Mamady Diakhon, who made his debut in the first match. With the support of their home crowd, the hosts are aiming to control proceedings and capitalize on their two-goal advantage.

Rangers, meanwhile, find themselves in a tough spot after a disastrous first half in Glasgow and must go on the offensive from the opening whistle in the return leg. Danilo's late goal in the first game kept their slim comeback hopes alive, but to reach the group stage they'll need a near-perfect performance. Their task is further complicated by personnel issues: Cyriel Dessers and Dujon Sterling are both ruled out, while new arrival Jaden Megahoma is not yet fully fit.

Russell Martin's men have struggled for consistency this season — just three wins in nine matches and several draws in the league cast doubt on the team's future. Attacking woes, shaky defending, and the psychological blow of their home defeat all pose significant challenges. Nevertheless, Rangers will have to take risks and play open football, which could lead to a match filled with goal-scoring opportunities.

Probable line-ups

Brugge : Mignolet; Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Sylla; Onyedika, Vanaken, Stankovic; Forbes, Vermant, Tzolis

: Mignolet; Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Sylla; Onyedika, Vanaken, Stankovic; Forbes, Vermant, Tzolis Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Jiga, Megahoma; Diomande, Rothwell, Raskin; Antman, Danilo, Gassama

Match facts and head-to-head

Brugge have won five consecutive matches in all competitions.

Rangers have not won away from home in the Champions League by more than two goals in 18 years.

In the first leg, the Belgians had seven shots on target, converting three of them.

Prediction

Given current form and their two-goal cushion, Brugge look like clear favourites in the second leg. Hayen’s side control the tempo, make very few defensive errors, and boast a more versatile attack. Our prediction: Brugge to win at odds of 1.65.