RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Brugge vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 27 August 2025

Brugge vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 27 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Club Brugge vs Rangers prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Club Brugge
Club Brugge Club Brugge Schedule Club Brugge News Club Brugge Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
27 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Bruges, Jan Breydel Stadion
Rangers
Rangers Rangers Schedule Rangers News Rangers Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Club Brugge
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the UEFA Champions League play-off round clashes will be played on Wednesday at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, where the local side Brugge hosts Scottish giants Rangers. After a convincing 3-1 away victory in the first leg, the Belgians are clear favourites to progress to the group stage. Here's a bet on the outcome of this showdown with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Brugge are in excellent form and continue to display consistency on all fronts. In the first match, Nicky Hayen's squad effectively sealed the win within the opening 20 minutes, scoring three quick goals at Ibrox. Their attacking display was particularly impressive: Christos Tzolis provided two assists and again underlined his status as the team's creative lynchpin.

Beyond their confident first-leg win, Brugge are riding a five-match winning streak across all competitions and demonstrating a high level of tactical organization. The core of the squad has been retained despite major summer sales, and the line-up has been strengthened with new signings, including Mamady Diakhon, who made his debut in the first match. With the support of their home crowd, the hosts are aiming to control proceedings and capitalize on their two-goal advantage.

Rangers, meanwhile, find themselves in a tough spot after a disastrous first half in Glasgow and must go on the offensive from the opening whistle in the return leg. Danilo's late goal in the first game kept their slim comeback hopes alive, but to reach the group stage they'll need a near-perfect performance. Their task is further complicated by personnel issues: Cyriel Dessers and Dujon Sterling are both ruled out, while new arrival Jaden Megahoma is not yet fully fit.

Russell Martin's men have struggled for consistency this season — just three wins in nine matches and several draws in the league cast doubt on the team's future. Attacking woes, shaky defending, and the psychological blow of their home defeat all pose significant challenges. Nevertheless, Rangers will have to take risks and play open football, which could lead to a match filled with goal-scoring opportunities.

Probable line-ups

  • Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Sylla; Onyedika, Vanaken, Stankovic; Forbes, Vermant, Tzolis
  • Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Jiga, Megahoma; Diomande, Rothwell, Raskin; Antman, Danilo, Gassama

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Brugge have won five consecutive matches in all competitions.
  • Rangers have not won away from home in the Champions League by more than two goals in 18 years.
  • In the first leg, the Belgians had seven shots on target, converting three of them.

Prediction

Given current form and their two-goal cushion, Brugge look like clear favourites in the second leg. Hayen’s side control the tempo, make very few defensive errors, and boast a more versatile attack. Our prediction: Brugge to win at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Win Club Brugge
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt 26 aug 2025, 11:00 Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Kahraba Ismailia Odds: 1.82 Smouha SC Recommended 1xBet
Richards Bay vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 aug 2025, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Chippa United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 26 August 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 2.06 Chippa United Bet now Mostbet
TS Galaxy vs Siwelele prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 aug 2025, 13:30 TS Galaxy vs. Sivelele: Will either side claim their second win of the new season? TS Galaxy Odds: 1.58 Siwelele Bet now Mostbet
Stellenbosch vs Marumo Gallants prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 aug 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.87 Marumo Gallants Recommended Melbet
Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 aug 2025, 13:30 Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Orlando Pirates Odds: 1.5 Orbit College Bet now Mostbet
Zamalek SC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt 26 aug 2025, 14:00 Zamalek vs. Pharco: will Zamalek extend their unbeaten run? Zamalek SC Odds: 1.83 Pharco FC Bet now Melbet
Eintracht Braunschweig vs VfB Stuttgart prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Eintracht Braunschweig vs Stuttgart prediction and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Eintracht Braunschweig Odds: 1.72 VfB Stuttgart Recommended 1xBet
Stoke vs Bradford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Stoke City vs Bradford City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 26 August 2025 Stoke Odds: 1.78 Bradford Bet now 1xBet
Preston vs Wrexham prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Preston vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.57 Wrexham Bet now Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 26, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.93 Brentford Recommended Melbet
Sunderland vs Huddersfield prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Sunderland vs Huddersfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.58 Huddersfield Bet now Melbet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 26 aug 2025, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds: will Leeds advance to the next round of the League Cup? Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.75 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores