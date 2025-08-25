Prediction on game Win Benfica Odds: 1.62 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the UEFA Champions League playoff clashes will take place on Wednesday at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, where home side Benfica host Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce. After a goalless draw in the first leg, the fate of a spot in the group stage will be decided here, and the tension promises to be at its peak. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this showdown with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Benfica come into the second leg in superb form: Bruno Lage’s side have won five of their six matches in the new season and have yet to concede a single goal. In the first match in Istanbul, the Eagles held firm with ten men after Florentino Luis was sent off, keeping their goal untouched — marking a fifth consecutive clean sheet for the club. The 3-0 weekend victory over Tondela only boosted the team’s confidence further.

Special mention goes to Benfica’s attacking prowess — Vangelis Pavlidis continues his scoring run, while new signing Kerem Akturkoglu is eager to shine against the club that tried to sign him this summer. Despite injuries to Bruma, Manu Silva, and Alexander Bah, as well as Luis’ suspension, the hosts’ squad remains competitive and ready to dictate the tempo from the opening minutes.

José Mourinho’s side are navigating a new phase of rebuilding and are determined to reach the group stage for the first time since 2008. Fenerbahce made headlines by dispatching Feyenoord in the third qualifying round, winning 6-4 on aggregate, and are aiming for another away triumph. The 0-0 draw at home means the Turkish outfit must go for the win in Lisbon, forcing them to play more bravely and aggressively.

In attack, the focus will be on the partnership between Jhon Durán and Youssef En-Nesyri, supported by the creative Sebastian Szymański. The return of defender Jayden Oosterwolde from suspension will bolster the backline, but the absence of Rodrigo Becão, Cenk Tosun, and captain Mert Hakan Yandaş seriously limits Mourinho’s rotation options. Perfect tactical discipline will be required to contain the hosts’ offensive threat.

Probable lineups

Benfica : Trubin; Dedić, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Rios, Barrenetxea, Barreiro; Aursnes, Pavlidis, Akturkoglu

: Trubin; Dedić, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Rios, Barrenetxea, Barreiro; Aursnes, Pavlidis, Akturkoglu Fenerbahce: Eğribayat; Müldür, Škriniar, Oosterwolde; Semedo, Amrabat, Fred, Brown; Szymański; Durán, En-Nesyri

Match facts and head-to-head

Benfica have not conceded in six straight matches across all competitions.

In their last eight encounters with Fenerbahce, the Eagles have won four times and lost only once.

Fenerbahce scored six goals in two matches against Feyenoord in the previous qualifying round.

Prediction

Given their current form and home advantage, Benfica look like the favorites for the second leg. Lage’s team are in control, solid at the back, and boast greater attacking depth. Our prediction: Benfica to win at odds of 1.62.