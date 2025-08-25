RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Qarabag vs Ferencvaros prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 27, 2025

Qarabag vs Ferencvaros prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 27, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Qarabag FK vs Ferencvaros prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Qarabag FK
Qarabag FK Qarabag FK Schedule Qarabag FK News Qarabag FK Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
27 aug 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Baku, Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium
Ferencvaros
Ferencvaros Ferencvaros Schedule Ferencvaros News Ferencvaros Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the second-leg playoff matches in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League qualifiers will take place on Wednesday at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, where the local side Qarabag will host Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros. Qarabag secured a confident 3-1 victory in the first leg, putting themselves just a step away from the group stage of the competition. I recommend betting on goals in this encounter, as the odds look promising.

Match preview

Gurban Gurbanov’s squad has shown impressive form in this Champions League campaign, winning five consecutive matches. Despite conceding an early goal in Budapest, Qarabag managed to turn the game around and found the net three times. The club has already scored 13 goals in this qualification cycle, underlining their attacking firepower.

Qarabag traditionally performs strongly at home: the team is unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 Champions League home matches, winning 8 of them. With a comfortable advantage from the first leg, the Azerbaijani side can afford to play on the counter, relying on fast transitions and a solid defense.

Robbie Keane’s men face an uphill battle in the return leg and must win by at least a three-goal margin to reach the group stage. Ferencvaros did well in the previous qualifying rounds, netting 10 goals, but their defense has been shaky, conceding 7 times already.

The Hungarians have been solid on the road, avoiding defeat in 7 of their last 8 Champions League away games. However, defensive lapses and the need to push forward in numbers increase the risk for Keane’s side, particularly against opponents who excel on the break. The visitors will rely heavily on Barnabas Varga and Lenny Joseph to create scoring chances from the opening whistle.

Probable lineups

  • Qarabag: Kovalchski; Mustafazade, Medina, Silva, Jafarguliyev; Zoubir, Kady, Andrade, Bicalho, Jankovic; Akhundzade
  • Ferencvaros: Dibusz; Szalai, Gartenmann, Raemakers; O'Doda, Makreckis, Etves, Tot, Kanikhovski; Varga, Joseph

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Qarabag have won their last five Champions League matches in a row.
  • Ferencvaros have scored at least once in 8 of their last 9 matches in the competition.
  • In Baku, Qarabag have scored at least twice in 6 of their last 7 Champions League home games.

Prediction

Qarabag head into the second leg in excellent form and with a comfortable lead. The Azerbaijani side can afford to play pragmatically, focusing on quick transitions from defense to attack. Ferencvaros will be forced to open up, which will create space for the hosts. Our pick here is "Total over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.78.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt 26 aug 2025, 11:00 Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Kahraba Ismailia Odds: 1.82 Smouha SC Recommended 1xBet
Kairat Almaty vs Celtic prediction Champions League 26 aug 2025, 12:45 Kairat vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.66 Celtic Bet now 1xBet
Richards Bay vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 aug 2025, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Chippa United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 26 August 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 2.06 Chippa United Bet now Mostbet
TS Galaxy vs Siwelele prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 aug 2025, 13:30 TS Galaxy vs. Sivelele: Will either side claim their second win of the new season? TS Galaxy Odds: 1.58 Siwelele Recommended Mostbet
Stellenbosch vs Marumo Gallants prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 aug 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.87 Marumo Gallants Bet now Melbet
Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 aug 2025, 13:30 Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Orlando Pirates Odds: 1.5 Orbit College Bet now Mostbet
Zamalek SC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt 26 aug 2025, 14:00 Zamalek vs. Pharco: will Zamalek extend their unbeaten run? Zamalek SC Odds: 1.83 Pharco FC Recommended Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt 26 aug 2025, 14:00 Haras El Hodoud vs Al Masry prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 26, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.54 Al Masry SC Bet now 1xBet
Eintracht Braunschweig vs VfB Stuttgart prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Eintracht Braunschweig vs Stuttgart prediction and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Eintracht Braunschweig Odds: 1.72 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Stoke vs Bradford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Stoke City vs Bradford City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 26 August 2025 Stoke Odds: 1.78 Bradford Recommended 1xBet
Preston vs Wrexham prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Preston vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.57 Wrexham Bet now Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 26, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.93 Brentford Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores