Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the second-leg playoff matches in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League qualifiers will take place on Wednesday at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, where the local side Qarabag will host Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros. Qarabag secured a confident 3-1 victory in the first leg, putting themselves just a step away from the group stage of the competition. I recommend betting on goals in this encounter, as the odds look promising.

Match preview

Gurban Gurbanov’s squad has shown impressive form in this Champions League campaign, winning five consecutive matches. Despite conceding an early goal in Budapest, Qarabag managed to turn the game around and found the net three times. The club has already scored 13 goals in this qualification cycle, underlining their attacking firepower.

Qarabag traditionally performs strongly at home: the team is unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 Champions League home matches, winning 8 of them. With a comfortable advantage from the first leg, the Azerbaijani side can afford to play on the counter, relying on fast transitions and a solid defense.

Robbie Keane’s men face an uphill battle in the return leg and must win by at least a three-goal margin to reach the group stage. Ferencvaros did well in the previous qualifying rounds, netting 10 goals, but their defense has been shaky, conceding 7 times already.

The Hungarians have been solid on the road, avoiding defeat in 7 of their last 8 Champions League away games. However, defensive lapses and the need to push forward in numbers increase the risk for Keane’s side, particularly against opponents who excel on the break. The visitors will rely heavily on Barnabas Varga and Lenny Joseph to create scoring chances from the opening whistle.

Probable lineups

Qarabag : Kovalchski; Mustafazade, Medina, Silva, Jafarguliyev; Zoubir, Kady, Andrade, Bicalho, Jankovic; Akhundzade

: Kovalchski; Mustafazade, Medina, Silva, Jafarguliyev; Zoubir, Kady, Andrade, Bicalho, Jankovic; Akhundzade Ferencvaros: Dibusz; Szalai, Gartenmann, Raemakers; O'Doda, Makreckis, Etves, Tot, Kanikhovski; Varga, Joseph

Match facts and head-to-head

Qarabag have won their last five Champions League matches in a row.

Ferencvaros have scored at least once in 8 of their last 9 matches in the competition.

In Baku, Qarabag have scored at least twice in 6 of their last 7 Champions League home games.

Prediction

Qarabag head into the second leg in excellent form and with a comfortable lead. The Azerbaijani side can afford to play pragmatically, focusing on quick transitions from defense to attack. Ferencvaros will be forced to open up, which will create space for the hosts. Our pick here is "Total over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.78.